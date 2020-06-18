Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping Flourishes With Activity

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Every day feels like a weekend at Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping, said manager Ian Hoen.

“We’ve been busy,” he said. “With people not working or more people staying home because of the pandemic, it forces people to do stuff that they can do like work in their yard or buy flowers and garden.”

Popular this year is vegetable growing, as more individuals choose to grow their own food in light of the pandemic and some food supply shortages, not to mention the spike in prices at the grocery store.

“Several items have been selling out and we’re trying to play catch-up. We are growing things constantly and getting things constantly,” Hoen said.

In addition to offering a full line of vegetable plants, the garden center also carries annuals, houseplants, perennials, trees, shrubs, succulents, herbs and more. Decorative containers and other décor is also available as well as miniature gardening items, mulch, soil, plant food and fertilizers.

Landscaping services are offered, but Hoen said appointments are booked through most of the summer. Curbside pickup and delivery options are offered for anyone not comfortable shopping at the garden center. Orders for that may be placed online.

Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping is located at 1710 Perrysburg Holland Rd. in Holland. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, please call (419) 865-6566 or visit online https://www.hoensgardencenter.com/.