Good Guys Roofing Finds A New Roof Of Its Own In Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — What started as a side job with a friend has turned into a fully licensed roofing company for Danny Assaf, now employing over 20 people.

Good Guys Roofing started just one year after that side job, with a handful of friends and a van.

Danny, who had been attending The University of Toledo and studying business, saw an opportunity to be his own boss and do something he enjoyed.

“I knew it had the potential to make money, to give some of my friends a good job, and it allowed me to work outside,” Danny said.

It was exactly what he wanted.

Over time, the business grew from a small crew in 2019 to nearly two dozen crewmembers now.

In 2021, Andrew Piercefield joined the company as a roofing consultant.

“One of the reasons I started working here is because Danny is one of the most selfless people I know,” Andrew said. “The quality always comes first on the job.”

The quality is also something Danny can personally attest to, as he is on every job. It’s part of what makes Good Guys Roofing unique, the two insisted.

“We operate completely in house,” Danny said. “There’s not a lot of other companies out there operating like that. We are in control of every install and we’re on-site from tear-off to cleanup.”

The roofing company does not subcontract the work.

The business does, however, do contract work for other larger companies.

The staff members, along with Danny, have slowly been able to get the name out there over the last five years, making sure they are well-known among both residents and other businesses.

“We really have grown the business side by side with each other,” Danny said. “We’ve had real, genuine growth and we’re a good team.”

Since the beginning, the employees have worked well together, Danny said, working on approximately 1,200 roofs.

“Last year, we did 376 roofs. We were subcontracted for about half and did the other half for ourselves,” he said.

In the peak season, the company does approximately 10 roofs a week.

“Each roof takes about 3-5 hours,” Andrew said. “We like to get in early and be out by the afternoon. We don’t want to make our customers wait.”

In order to start the process of a new roof or repairs, potential customers can call the business at (419) 439-3430. A staff member will help schedule a consultant, like Andrew, who can come out to the property and examine the roof up close.

After they get down from the roof, the consultants determine if a new roof or repairs are needed and offer a quote.

“I then like to explain the estimate, the scope of work and our business,” Andrew said.

The quote is then emailed to the customers, who can accept over email.

Once the quote is accepted, another staff member will schedule the date for the crew to come out.

“It’s usually about two to three weeks before we start the job once you contact us,” Andrew said. “We just ask for a 10-percent deposit once you accept the quote and then we get you scheduled.”

When the roofers come out, the crew makes quick work of the project, Danny said, and hopes to please every customer.

“If we had issues or unhappy customers, I don’t think we would have the volume of work that we do,” Danny said. “I think it helps that we all really care about what we do and we’re just a good team.”

Good Guys Roofing is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 3, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at its new 1285 Conant St. location in Maumee.

Food, games, raffles and more will entertain visitors, who can also ask questions about the business.

“Danny and the rest of us want to have a presence in the community. We’re sponsoring some of the local teams and events, and we really want to be involved and just let the community get to know us better,” Andrew said.

Good Guys Roofing provides roof replacement and repairs and can assist with storm damage and more.

The licensed roofing company can be contacted at (419) 439-3430. More information can also be found at goodguysroofingllc.com.