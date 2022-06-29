Golf Outing Provides Scholarship To Student-Athlete

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Kazmaier Memorial Golf Outing took place on June 18 with more than 50 golfers participating. Money raised from the event went toward a scholarship for a student-athlete.

“Over the years, we’ve raised $250,000 for graduating seniors. That’s something we should be especially proud of,” said Maumee City Schools athletic director Matt Szyndler.

The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Peyton Phillips. She spent four years in softball and basketball and three years in volleyball, with an almost-4.0 GPA.

The scholarship was created to support student-athletes who understand the importance of academics, which Phillips does.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be the award winner of the scholarship this year, especially knowing the meaning behind it, the person that it’s for,” Phillips said.

Outing namesake Richard Kazmaier, a 1948 Maumee High School graduate, was a big proponent of academics and athletics.

“This event was always near and dear to his heart, and up until his passing in 2013, he always returned and played in this event, so it’s something that’s very special and unique to our community,” Szyndler said.

Golfers who participated this year in memory of Kazmaier were also rewarded for their efforts, with several walking away with prizes – like gift cards, plaques and golf essentials – for both teams and individuals. The first-place team was Jeff Goatley, Todd Ery, Jason Wagner and Troy Ery; and second place went to Steve Weber, Dan Trombley, Roger Zimmerman and Pat Phillips.