Glow Roll Bike Ride Scheduled For September 16

Area residents are encouraged to decorate their bikes and take a ride through Maumee on Friday, September 16.

The Maumee Uptown Business Association, McLaren St. Luke’s and Pedego Electric Bikes Maumee will host a Glow Roll through the city that evening.

A Glow Roll is a nighttime bike ride that will take riders on a route through Maumee. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes with lights and glow sticks. Bike lights and helmets are highly recommended for the safety of all participants.

Riders are asked to gather for registration in the parking lot of Jacky’s Depot, 130 W. Dudley St., starting at 6:00 p.m.

The ride will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and take participants through Side Cut Metropark, over the newly paved bike trail by the Maumee River, and then zigzag through the streets of Maumee before returning to the uptown area.

The Glow Roll is free and open to everyone. All riders will need to register and sign a waiver. There is no age requirement, but there is a bike size limitation. Bikes should have a 16-inch frame or larger. This is to ensure riders can maintain a 7- to 10-mph pace throughout the ride. Children able to ride a large enough bike are welcome to join, as well as those pulled in a bike trailer.

There will be a water and rest break halfway through the ride. Participants will encounter mixed riding surfaces, including pavement and gravel.

The Glow Roll is weather-dependent and will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

The Glow Roll is a free and fun activity sponsored by MUBA, McLaren St. Luke’s, and Pedego Electric Bikes. MUBA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of the uptown area and its resident businesses.

More information and updates on the Glow Roll and future events are available on the MUBA Facebook page.

McLaren St. Luke’s can be found online at https://www.mclaren.org/st-lukes/mclaren-st-lukes-home. Pedego Electric Bikes is located at The Shops at Fallen Timbers and can be found online at https://pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/maumee/.