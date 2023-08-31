Gibbs Street To Close At Indiana Avenue For 60 Days As Mini-Roundabout Project Kicks Off Next Week

BY MATTHEW J. MILES | CAPITAL PROJECTS MANAGER – CITY OF MAUMEE — Beginning on Tuesday, September 5, Vernon Nagel Inc. will begin the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Gibbs Street and Indiana Avenue. They will also be converting Gibbs Street from four lanes to three lanes between U.S. 24 and the railroad tracks. There will be new curbing installed throughout the project area, including bump-out areas that will create safer on-street parking. Work is scheduled to be completed by November 30.

This project will require some cooperation and coordination from property owners and residents so it can be completed successfully. The improvement will require the intersection at Gibbs Street and Indiana Avenue to be closed for 60 days.

Once the roundabout is completed, the roadway in the project area will be repaved. There will be new pavement markings, including high-visibility crosswalks. Access to all businesses, residents and Maumee Middle School will be impacted. The contractor will do its best to be accommodating to all parties.

The local detour route is U.S. 24 to White Street, White Street to Sackett Street and Sackett Street to Gibbs Street. The local detour for eastbound Indiana Avenue is southbound Conant Street to eastbound U.S. 24.

Businesses, residents and the school can expect to be impacted most when the driveway approaches are removed and replaced around the second week of October. The city will do its best to send out notifications one to two weeks prior to driveway removal. Scheduling is naturally fluid for several factors and exact dates are not yet known. There will be a period of seven to 10 days when access to driveways will not be permitted because of the cure time of the concrete.

More information on scheduling (dates) and methodology (opposite side construction, every-other-drive construction, etc.) will be relayed to you as the work gets closer. Weather is a factor in this project and could cause delays. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated. The city understands the inconvenience of this project and wants to take a proactive approach in working with property owners and residents. Please visit our website and social media channels for project updates as well.

Should you have any questions regarding this project, please feel free to contact the capital projects manager at (419) 897-7153 or the engineering inspection manager at (419) 897-7154.