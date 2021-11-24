Generous Community Stuffs The Truck With Toys

Steve Rogers and his family and friends gather in front of the store, which is now located at 9830 Waterville-Swanton Rd. in Whitehouse. MIRROR PHOTOS BY KAREN GERHARDIN

Thanks to a generous community, the pickup truck at Steve Rogers Ford in Whitehouse was stuffed with toys that will go to children in need this holiday season. Steve Rogers Ford and Farmers and Merchants State Bank teamed up for an afternoon of fun while the U.S. Marines and Santa Claus thanked those donating toys to Toys for Tots during the November 20 event.

The U.S. Marines get an assist from Santa and some helpers in waving to traffic.
Children climb aboard the vintage fire truck owned by Farmers and Merchants State Bank.

