Generous Community Stuffs The Truck With Toys

Thanks to a generous community, the pickup truck at Steve Rogers Ford in Whitehouse was stuffed with toys that will go to children in need this holiday season. Steve Rogers Ford and Farmers and Merchants State Bank teamed up for an afternoon of fun while the U.S. Marines and Santa Claus thanked those donating toys to Toys for Tots during the November 20 event.
