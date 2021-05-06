Generals Boys Lacrosse Team Reignites Offense Against Brunswick

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — In response to losing its hold on the Northern Lakes League title last week, the Anthony Wayne boys lacrosse team whipped visiting Brunswick, 14-3, last Saturday in non-league action.

AW junior goalie Caden VonSeggern was proud of the way his team bounced back and said he was proud of the defense.

The Generals outshot the Blue Devils, 32-14, but it was VonSeggern making the stop when they had a shot on goal.

AW senior attack Marcus Villagomez Jr. led his team on offense, scoring all four of his goals in the first half, plus he had a second-half assist.

“We turned it up in the first half and we just kept it going,” Villagomez said. “It was good. We turned it around from the Perrysburg game, got through some learning curves and learned from it.”

“We definitely played better in that game,” added AW coach Ross Mellgren. “If we bring that kind of energy every day like we are supposed to, we would be a good team.”

Junior attack Alex Talbert had three goals and three assists and senior midfielder Josh Swagler and junior midfielder Ty Grooms scored two goals apiece.

Freshman midfielder Michael Weiss scored once, while junior Colin DiMario contributed to the scoring with three assists.

After struggling to win faceoffs against Perrysburg two days earlier, AW won 13 of 17 draws, virtually guaranteeing possession after each score and to start each quarter.

Brunswick got goals from attacks Jimmy Cellura and Zach Merrill, while midfielder Mason Foltz and Cellura had assists.

Villagomez was scheduled to sign a letter of intent on Monday to play NAIA lacrosse at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich.

“They just had the best program in business for me and it’s a good lacrosse program and it’s where I want to continue,” Villagomez said.

Mellgren says the relationship between Villagomez and third-year Concordia coach Ty McGuire has been ongoing.

“He’s been talking to the coach for a little while,” Mellgren said. “He likes the school and I always tell the guys, ‘school first.’

“Make sure you’re going to school for what you want to do. If you’re playing lacrosse, awesome, but lacrosse is not for the rest of your life.”

Anthony Wayne (6-5) traveled to St. John’s for a non-league contest on Tuesday and then hosted Bowling Green in a Northern Lakes League game on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, AW travels to suburban Columbus, taking on Delaware Hayes at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Olentangy Liberty at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.