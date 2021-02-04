Gateway Students Present Beauty And The Beast

Gateway Middle School students will present the musical Beauty and the Beast this weekend. The musical tells the love story of a prince, who has been turned into a beast by a witch, and Belle, an independent village girl. The play is directed by Ryan Albrecht with assistant directors Christian Hoekstra and Tim Barker. Pictured are cast members Taylor Kennedy as Beast and Sarah Hawary as Belle. Performances take place on Friday and Saturday, February 5 and 6 at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, presold tickets have been made available only to the family members of the cast and crew.

