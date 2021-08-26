Fulton County Fair Music Lineup Has Something For Everyone

From country to Christian, classic rock to the classics of the ’50s and ’60s, music will once again fill the air at the Fulton County Fair, which runs from Friday, September 3 through Sunday, September 9.

“We’re pleased that a majority of the entertainment we booked for the 2020 fair was able to be rescheduled for the 2021 fair,” said Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair Board president. “The only one we had to go back to the drawing board on was our Labor Day Country Concert, and actually it turned out because we were able to bring in Jake Owen. He was here in 2008 with Joe Nichols. Jake has had a great year with his music and folks are excited that he’s coming back to our fair.”

Before becoming a country music sensation, Florida-born Joshua “Jake” Owen dreamed of becoming a professional golfer until a wakeboarding incident led to reconstructive surgery and left Owen unable to keep playing. He borrowed a neighbor’s guitar and began teaching himself to play, eventually playing country covers in bars before writing his own material and moving to Nashville. There, he met producer Jimmy Ritchey and eventually executives at Sony BMG, who signed him to RCA Records and put out his debut album Startin’ With Me in 2006.

Owen has toured with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, and opened for Kenny Chesney, Sugarland and Keith Urban.

Sunday’s Classic Rock Concert featuring Grand Funk Railroad and the Little River Band will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Originating from Flint, Mich., in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad is excited to be touring in 2021, marking a 52-year milestone. Known as “The American Band,” the high-energy five-piece group includes original founding members Don Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher as well as Max Carl, Bruce Kulick and Tim Cashion.

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the classic rock landscape 50 years after is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power.

Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” Through the ’70s and ’80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multiplatinum albums and chart-topping hits.

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.

Tickets for the concerts and other grandstand events are available through the fair’s online box office at FultonCountyFair.com or at the ticket office.

Throughout fair week, free musical entertainment will fill the air from the north to the south end of the fairgrounds. The South Stage will host a variety of local entertainers from solo artists to musically inclined groups. New to Fulton County Fair, but a Northwest Ohio favorite is Nashville Crush.

This high-energy band will perform a free concert on Thursday, September 9 on the South Stage. Known for its unique blend of country and rock music, this group entertains even the biggest critics of country/ rock music. Nashville Crush is a balanced fusion of country and rock provided by some of the best musicians in the business. Put that together with their award-winning stage show and you just cannot go wrong with these guys.

Most would agree: The fair just wouldn’t be the same without the comical antics, impressive lead vocals and tight harmonies of The Van Dells, who will be swingin’ and swayin’ on the South Stage on Saturday night. From doo-wop favorites to Motown classics and everything in between, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Backed by a five-piece band, their solid sound and fast-paced show will keep you smiling, clapping and laughing the whole way through. The Van Dells provide timeless entertainment that’s fun for the whole family. This concert, along with the other South Stage entertainment, is free to fairgoers. A list of South Stage entertainers will be posted by the stage.

On Sunday, September 5 in the Christian Music Building, a 10:30 a.m. worship service will be led by The Hyssongs. Singing together as a family for more than 24 years, The Hyssongs have received many accolades for their quality, inspirational Southern gospel sound.

At 5:00 p.m., Hannah Kerr will bring her music ministry to fairgoers. While still in college, songwriter and Christian recording artist Hannah Kerr had already made a name for herself in the Christian music world.

The Isbell Family will perform on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 at 5:00 p.m. Fairgoers are sure to enjoy this young, multi-talented family singing group from Savannah, Tenn. The Isbell Family excels at sharing the gospel and providing a most enjoyable concert experience which is appreciated by all ages. Enjoy toe-tapping, hand-clapping instrumentals, and be inspired by encouraging testimonies and original songs written by members of the group!

The Christian Music Building, located in the northeast corner of the fairgrounds, will be filled with music throughout the fair as various performers take the stage. These performances are free to fairgoers and are sponsored by Fulton County Christian Music Ministries. A schedule of performers is available at FCCMM.org

All grandstand seats to the Sunday, September 5 and Monday, September 6 concerts are reserved. There will be a VIP area on the track. All track area is standing room only, no chairs, and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band on Sunday, September 5 at 7:00 p.m., VIP and track tickets are $46.00 and $33.00; reserved grandstand seats are $33.00 and $28.00.

For Jake Owen on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m., VIP and track tickets are $75.00 and $45.00; reserved grandstand seats are $40.00 and $35.00.

Tickets are available at the fair’s online box office at FultonCountyFair.com.

Prices do not include regular adult fair gate admission of $5.00; children 15 and under receive free gate admission when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free.

Money-saving season tickets may be purchased for $20.00 prior to the fair from 4-H and service clubs, at the fair office or at area businesses. Season tickets are also available at the gate on Friday and Saturday of fair for $25.00. Gate or free admission does not include ticketed shows.

The 2021 Fulton County Fair runs from Friday, September 3 through Thursday, September 9, at the “Top of Ohio” Fair-grounds, just north of Wauseon on SR 108 at turnpike exit 34. For more information and fair hours, please check www.FultonCountyFair.com or visit @FultonCntyFair on Face-book and Instagram.