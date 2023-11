The City of Maumee, in an effort to safely install the first steel arch crossing over Conant Street near the Maumee/Perrysburg Bridge will be closing Conant Street from Wayne Street to the bridge on Friday, November 10.

The times of this closure will last from 9:00 am to Noon this Friday. Without this temporary closure, appropriate safety to workers, pedestrians and motorists cannot be assured.

Thank you for your continued patience.