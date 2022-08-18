Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine.

The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.

“It’s just to give back to the community because the community is very important to us,” said Shelly Company inside sales representative Drew Rogers. “We operate right in the heart of Maumee, so that’s why we like to give back.”

The company will be giving back and educating residents on how the quarry works and what processes are involved to obtain the mined material.

“It’s a fun learning experience just to come see what we do and how we’re a part of most businesses and everyday life,” Rogers said. “When you start to build things, you need our material for the foundation of most buildings, homes and schools. It’s cool that we get to be a part of our area growing.”

Those attending the event are asked to wear closed-toe shoes for comfort and safety. There will be parking and transportation to and from the parking lot if necessary. The open house will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 at 1360 Ford St. in Maumee.