Four Maumee Student-Athletes Commit To Play In College

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Four Maumee student-athletes signed on the dotted line and committed to play their respective sports for three different universities next year.

Ramsey Quinn Jr. will play football at Trine University, and Steve Kessinger will play baseball for the Trine Thunder.

Bella Demers will play volleyball at Eastern Michigan University, and Maleia Kreiner will be on the cheerleading team at The University of Toledo.

Quinn started for the Panthers on the offensive line, helping pave the way for Maumee to rush for 210 yards per game and score 28 times on the ground. He was also a two-time district qualifier in wrestling in the 285-pound weight class.

Kessinger is playing his first season of varsity baseball for Maumee, where coach Todd Ery is using him mostly in relief. In 6-2/3 innings, Kessinger has allowed 15 hits and five earned runs and a 1-1 record.

Over the last year, Kessinger has attended two baseball camps at Trine and said he loves “everything about their baseball program.”

“The way they get ready for games, the way they execute, and that’s thanks to the coaches,” he said. “I am very excited to spend my next four years working hard and having fun with my new teammates and coaches.

“I chose Trine for multiple reasons. For one, it was the only college I visited that I felt comfortable being at. The college is only an hour away from home. Their engineering program is one of the best in the area. I know they will set me up for success for later in life.”

Demers transferred to Maumee before her junior season. In two years playing for the Panthers, she racked up 644 digs, 100 assists and 64 service aces as a libero.

As a senior, Demers had 417 digs, 46 aces with a 95-percent serve reception percentage and 188 points. She was named first-team All-Northern Buckeye Conference and first-team all-district.

“I am so excited to take my volleyball career to the next level at Eastern Michigan,” Demers said. “I get the opportunity to build more memories with more amazing people and create some lifelong friends along the way, all while playing the sport I love.

“When I went on my visit and watched the team practice, you could see the family aspect of the team. The coaches are super welcoming and make it easy to have conversations with them.

“The program always wants more no matter if they win or lose. It’s very competitive and always working to be better.”

Kreiner participated in football and competition cheer all four years at Maumee, while also being on the gymnastics team for three years. She has been involved in club gymnastics for 10 years.