Four AW Swimmers, One Diver Bound For State Championship Meet

BY KAREN BARASCH | SPECIAL TO THE MIRROR — The Anthony Wayne Generals will send four swimmers and one diver to the state championship meet this weekend in Canton.

Juniors Allie Barasch, Amelie Blakely and Holli Torok, sophomore Fiona Freeman and freshman Kate Hildebrand will represent AW.

The Northwest Ohio District Championship meet took place on February 15 for Division I diving. Two Anthony Wayne divers, Gillian Yoder and Holli Torok, competed at the meet.

Torok took third place at the meet with a score of 410.60. She will compete in Canton on Thursday, February 24 at the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

AW had 15 swimmers qualify for the NW District Swim Championships at BGSU on February 19. Representing the Generals were Barasch, Blakely, Freeman, Hildebrand, Rachel Hoose, Summer Link, Caroline McGuckin, Henry Bills, Logan Bublick, Orry Farrington, Caleb Grubbs, Aaron He, Owen Hildebrand, Rory Smith and Robert Suchek.

Led by coach Carolyn Strunk, the AW swimmers needed to compete against approximately 900 swimmers from two separate sectional meets.

The top 32 in each individual event qualified for districts, as did the top 24 relay teams. In order to qualify for the state meet, the top two swimmers in each of the four districts automatically qualify, while the remaining 16 spots are at large between the four districts.

Boys Relays

Bublick, Bills, Suchek and He competed in the boys 200-meter medley relay, turning in a time of 1:48.77 and placing 15th overall.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Grubbs, Smith, Farrington and Hildebrand placed 18th with a time of 1:39.18.

The 400 free relay team of He, Farrington, Suchek and Bublick turned in a time of 3:38.25, good for 17th place.

Girls Relays

Link, Freeman, Hoose and McGuckin completed in the 200 medley relay and placed 21st with a time of 2:05.04.

Blakely, Barasch, Freeman and Hildebrand formed a 200 free relay team and finished fourth with a time of 1:39.99 They set a new school record and qualified for the state meet on Friday, February 25 in Canton. This is the first AW relay team to qualify for state.

The 400 free relay team of Barasch, Blakely, Hoose and Hildebrand placed fifth with a time of 3:39.07, also a new school record.

Individual Events

Hildebrand placed eighth in the 200 free (1:58.77), while Blakely was 15th (2:00.840.

Barasch took first place in the 50 free with a time of 23.89, dropping .91 and setting a personal record and a new AW record. She was third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.52 and qualified for state in both events.

Hildebrand was third in the 500 free (5:17.03), while Blakely was fifth (11.52). Both dropped time from their PRs.

The four swimmers who qualified for state will swim in Canton at the C.T. Branin Natatorium on Friday, February 25.