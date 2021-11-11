Former Police Lieutenant, Court Bailiff Mike Noble Passes Away

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee lost a friend with the passing of Mike Noble, a retired Maumee police lieutenant, former court bailiff and active community member.

Noble died on November 3 in hospice care at Cleveland Clinic at age 65 following a series of significant health battles, including Crohn’s disease, colon cancer, pneumonia and sepsis.

His wife of nearly 22 years, Susan Noble, said that his long career as a police officer conditioned him to maintain a brave face, in spite of his many health challenges.

“He didn’t quit. I think it had to do with him being a cop – he didn’t want people to feel sorry for him,” she said.

Noble grew up in Maumee, then as a teenager moved to Holland, where he graduated from Springfield High School. Throughout his life, he continued close friendships with those he had met when he transferred to Springfield, Susan said.

The couple would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in January. They met while working for the city – Susan in the finance department and Mike in the police department. Chance run-ins at random times – like a Saturday afternoon at the bank – led to their relationship, she said.

“He would always tell people I stalked him,” she laughed. “I would always run into him everywhere. I would see him at Meijer or KeyBank or wherever.”

His sense of humor and demeanor were among his more endearing qualities, she added.

“He was very calm, and he would always tell a great story or a good joke. He had a great sense of humor,” said Susan.

In 1979, Noble joined the Maumee Police Division, where he honorably served as a patrol officer, sergeant, detective sergeant, instructor, hostage negotiator and line lieutenant. He retired in February 2013.

Former Maumee Police Chief and council member Jim MacDonald said that Noble was one of his mentors as he came up through the ranks. Referring to him as “a kind guy all the way around,” MacDonald said that Noble was very caring toward his fellow officers.

“I enjoyed his leadership. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help you out,” MacDonald said. “He would mentor you through a situation so you could learn what to do, and I think that a lot of officers benefited from that.”

The retired officer will be long remembered as a consummate gentleman and the embodiment of what it meant to be a community police officer – the proper mix of toughness and kindness, said Maumee Mayor Richard Carr.

“He was always nice to people, and he treated people with respect, but when he had to be tough, he was,” Carr said. “The Maumee police department really is a reflection of Mike’s personality – it’s what we strive for.”

Following his retirement from Maumee, Noble worked as head of security at St. Luke’s Hospital and then as chief bailiff for Maumee Municipal Court.

Don Adamski, the executive director of the Substance Abuse Inter-vention League (S.A.I.L.), said that Noble always had Maumee’s best interest at heart. He was a longtime S.A.I.L. board member, serving nearly 30-years, and Adamski often relied on him when planning community events.

“I often viewed him as our compass,” Adamski said. “He was one of the most genuine, authentic, caring people that I have ever met in my life. I am very proud to have been able to call him my friend.”

Susan said that he loved the Maumee community and participating in events like uptown trick-or-treating.

“He loved being part of that – he felt like that was what he was supposed to do,” she said.

Noble also enjoyed spending time at Barton Lake in Fremont, Ind., where he enjoyed his pontoon boat. He also loved to cheer on his grandkids at sporting events.

In addition to Susan, he is survived by his children, Alexandra (Robert) Miller, Melissa (James) Hoover, Jennifer (Eric) Mossbarger, Roberta (Jermaine) Smith, Chad (Katie) Coutcher, Cameron (Nancy) Coutcher, Alex (Angela) Reese and Maxwell Reese; and grandchildren, Skylar, Madelyne, Mason, Marcus, Brayden, Jayda, Julia, Bristol, Arabella, Blake, Addison, Nolan, Robert “R.J.,” Jaquan, Aria and Kal. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Noble.