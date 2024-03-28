Ford Street Access To The Anthony Wayne Trail To Be Closed To Traffic For Construction Project

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Starting on the morning of Monday, April 1, local motorists will be met with a new challenge as a section of Ford Street located south of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be closed to local vehicular traffic for a period of approximately 30 days.

It may seem like an April Fool’s joke, but this situation will be anything but funny for local motorists who have been beleaguered by multiple construction projects in the area over the course of the past few years as Maumee steadily replaces and rebuilds its aging infrastructure.

During the first phase of the 30-day construction period that will consume the month of April, workers will install new curbs and pavement along Ford Street, near the southern portion of the intersection of the Anthony Wayne Trail. This work is part of the latest phase of the extensive Anthony Wayne Trail rehabilitation project that began in the spring of last year and is expected to be completed this fall.

This means that traffic access from the Anthony Wayne Trail to Ford Street, near Ford Park and the 600 block of West William Street, will be closed. Likewise, access from that portion of Ford Street to the Anthony Wayne Trail will also be shut down.

Traffic access to and from West William Street and the Anthony Wayne Trail, via Ford Street, will also be closed as part of the reconstruction project.

With direct access to the southern portion of Ford Street denied at the closed intersection, drivers who are traveling along the Anthony Wayne Trail from Waterville will be able to access the western portion of the uptown Maumee area via Kingsbury Street or Conant Street and then be able to utilize one of the side streets to reach their destination.

West John Street, West Dudley Street, West Wayne Street and West Broadway Street will also provide access to the unclosed portion of Ford Street in the residential region of uptown Maumee.

Since residents of West William Street will have no direct access to Ford Street near the intersection of the Anthony Wayne Trail, they will have the option to utilize Kingsbury Street to gain the quickest access to the Trail. They could also opt to navigate some of the side streets to Conant Street or Gibbs Street for another access route to the Anthony Wayne Trail.

With baseball practices starting soon at Robert S. Hoag Field and the back baseball diamond at Ford Park, access to the fields will be maintained for traffic traveling north on the open portion of Ford Street in uptown Maumee, according to Rhonda Pees, the regional public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), which is overseeing the project on behalf of the city of Maumee.

“Access to the field will change as the work type changes. No access to Ford Street or the baseball field will be possible from the Anthony Wayne Trail,” Pees emphasized.

Pees also reported that this portion of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction, beginning this week, and will remain in that state until approximately early July.

“The project will improve the safety of various intersections of U.S. 24/Anthony Wayne Trail from Monclova Road to Detroit Avenue,” Pees stated.

Maumee city administrator Dr. Patrick Burtch said the project will be inconvenient for motorist for a while, but will be worth it in the long run, providing extra safety at the intersection for drivers and pedestrians.

“Right now, the lanes don’t align properly in the intersection and are a safety hazard,” he noted.

Burtch also stated that the city wants to get this portion of the project done early in the construction season to avoid conflicts later this summer with baseball games at Ford Park.

On Deck: Phase Two

If drivers think that a 30-day period of inconvenience along Ford Street isn’t too bad, they will soon have a chance to double their experience.

Once the first phase of the Ford Street project has been completed by the end of April, a second phase of the project will begin on the north side of the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Phase two of the project will involve a closure of the segment of Ford Street from the Anthony Wayne Trail to the area near D & R Outdoor Power Equipment on one side of the 700 block of Ford Street and Essence Mind Body Studio on the other side.

Again, work will focus on curb and pavement installation on Ford Street and will last for approximately 30 days, or most of the month of May.

Project organizers will attempt to provide accommodations for vehicular access to local businesses throughout the course of the project.

Further details will be reported in The Mirror as they become available in the weeks ahead.