Food, Fireworks, Kids’ Fun And Live Performances To Highlight Uptown Maumee Music Fest July 3-4

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee residents and out-of-town guests will have the opportunity to celebrate the Independence Day in uptown Maumee this year.

The Uptown Maumee Music Fest returns for its second year on July 3 and 4, with 10 bands and activities for the whole family.

Food trucks, performers from Glovation and inflatables from Hero’s Party Experience will fill the side streets.

This year, all food trucks will be located on East and West Dudley streets.

“We knew we wanted to incorporate some new food truck options this year,” said Maumee Uptown Business Association event coordinator Erin Hyndman. “There will be a variety of food available to meet everyone’s needs, and, of course, we have our local restaurants, too.”

Twelve different food trucks offering classic festival concessions, tacos, biscuits, salads, wraps and more will be at the festival.

“We have several of the classics returning, along with some new faces. Maumee Bay Brewing is a new truck in the Toledo area that reached out to us,” Hyndman said. “We’re really excited to work with all of the amazing trucks and vendors this year.”

The exact food truck offerings scheduled for each day can be found online at maumee.org/music-fest.

Also located on Dudley Street with the food trucks will be a ticket sales area, a MUBA pop truck, beer truck and first aid station along with restrooms and a handwashing station.

“Beer, pop and kid events will all be done through ticket sales,” Hyndman said. “Tickets and wristbands can be purchased at one of the two tables located on West Dudley and East Wayne.”

On East Wayne Street, a kids area will be set up this year.

“At the kids’ area, we’ll have Hero’s Party Exper-ience with their inflatables,” Hyndman said. “We’ll also have a new kettle corn vendor joining us this year and Jacky’s Depot inside the kid area.”

Scattered across the uptown area will be additional restroom facilities and handwashing stations from Ace Diversified Services.

In the 400 block of Conant Street, in front of the city building, guests will see the stage filled with a variety of bands.

On July 3, music begins at 2:00 p.m. when Day Drinkers Do America takes the stage.

The Day Drinkers is a collaboration with Toledo-area musicians who typically come together once a month for a performance at The Village Idiot. They’ve made an exception to perform at this year’s music fest and bring back their America tribute show for residents.

Next up on the stage is Lone Wolf Hippies from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

The three performers will share original songs and explore decades of blues, country, rock and jazz for the audience.

Adrianna Noone, an indie/folk/Americana singer-songwriter, performs from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

“Paul McDonald and the Mourning Doves are from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m., just before the fireworks,” Hyndman said. “Paul was actually on American Idol, and I know people are really excited for his performance.”

Following the performances on July 3, attendees are encouraged to make their way to their fireworks viewing areas across uptown Maumee.

Fireworks will launch from Orleans Park in Perrysburg at dusk for all to see.

“July 3 is going to be a big family-friendly day with lots of food, activities and games for kids,” Hyndman said. “July 4 is going to be kid-friendly, but we’ll focus more on the music and food and we won’t have all of the kids’ events.”

The July 4 festivities begin with Josh and Jordan’s performance at noon and Josh & Jordan began as an acoustic duo, but the group has expanded to create memorable performances for the community.

Three Two Many, which features four friends who provide rustbelt fusion Americana music, takes the stage from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Johnny B. Roth and the Fun on the Side, a local jam band from Toledo that pays tribute to groups like the Grateful Dead and Phish, will perform from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

King Margo will then step on stage from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The duo features Lucciana Costa and Rachel Coats.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Hi-Jivers will entertain attendees with their four-piece early rock and roll/rhythm and blues band.

“East Nash Grass will be on from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. and they’re phenomenal,” Hyndman said. “They’re a Nashville band that’s going to be fun to watch.”

With food trucks and bands slated to fill most of the day on July 4, Hyndman is hoping to see a big crowd of residents along with their families and friends celebrating the holiday uptown.

“We want people to come up and dance in the streets and enjoy the day,” she said. “The city is providing picnic tables to help everyone enjoy the music and relax outside.”

The event, Hyndman, said, is a large collaborative effort between MUBA, the city and the Maumee Chamber of Commerce.

“When we have everyone working together, it makes for great community events that allow us to utilize the DORA and the walkability of the uptown Maumee area,” Hyndman said. “We just really want everyone to enjoy themselves and enjoy our city.”

More information on the Uptown Maumee Music Fest can be found online at maumee.org/music-fest and in the June 27 edition of The Mirror.