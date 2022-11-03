Five Proposed Maumee Charter Amendments Are Among Local Issues On The Ballot

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee-area voters will be weighing in on several candidates and issues between now and Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 8.

Early voting is underway at the new Lucas County Board of Elections at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. For information on hours or what to expect on your ballot, visit www.lucascountyohiovotes.gov.

The Issues

Issue 1

The Ohio General Assembly is proposing an amendment that would require all Ohio courts, when setting bail amounts, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, a person’s criminal record and the likelihood that a person would return to court, as well as other factors determined by the Ohio General Assembly. It would also remove a requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Issue 2

If passed, the proposed amendment would require that only citizens of the United States, those who are 18 and a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, be able to vote in any state or local election. It would also prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if not legally qualified to vote in state elections.

Issue 7

Metroparks Toledo is asking for a renewal of a .9-mill levy that will cost property owners $2.08 per month per $100,000 in home value. The 19 area Metroparks receive about 7 million visits a year and were named the No. 1 large system in America in 2020.

Issue 10

Imagination Station is seeking the renewal of a .17-mill levy to support education in science, technology, engineering and math for youth at the facility and in the community. It will cost 43 cents per month for every $100,000 in home value.

Issue 11

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library is seeking the renewal of a 3.7-mill levy to cover 55 percent of the $46 million operating budget. It will cost $7.71 a month per $100,000 in home value. The Library has 20 locations and mobile services for an average of 3 million visitors per year.

Issues 13-17

Maumee has five proposed amendments to its charter on the ballot this fall. None of these are levies or have any financial impact on residents. The changes were recommended by a Charter Review Commission, which meets every 10 years. The amendments include: defining what qualifies as a state of emergency and allows the mayor or council to designate a successor to officer during a state of emergency; eliminate the requirement for a primary election for mayor or council candidates; eliminates the requirement that an elected official’s office be declared vacant if that person is called up for military duty; changes bonding requirements for city officials who don’t handle funds; and modifies the terms for a person who fills a vacant council seat. Details are at www.maumee.org.

The CANDIDATES

Voters will also have their say on a slate of county, court and state candidates.

At the county level, Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) and John Jennewine (R-Toledo) are facing off for an open seat on the board of the Lucas County Commissioners. Auditor Anita Lopez is running unopposed but current county recorder Michael Ashford (D-Toledo) is being challenged by John Rozic (R-Waterville).

State Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) is facing Sarah McGervey of Avon Lake for a position on the State Board of Education for District 2. The board oversees the Ohio Department of Education and consists of 19 members. Fedor spent 20 years in the statehouse after 20 years as a public school educator. McGervey is a middle school teacher at a Catholic school in Cleveland.

When voting for the state and federal Senate and House races, Ohioans will be voting based on maps that were declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Some voting districts have changed. Visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website to determine if your district has changed: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/ohio-candidates/district-maps/

• Ohio House District 42 includes most of the Anthony Wayne and Maumee areas. Derek Merrin (R-Maumee) and Erika White (D-Toledo) are the candidates.

• Ohio Senate District 11 encompasses all of Toledo and Maumee. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) and Tony Dia (R-Maumee) are on the ballot.

• Ohio House District 43 encompasses a portion of South Toledo that includes Maumee City Schools. Wendi Hendricks (R-Toledo) and Michele Grim (D-Toledo) are the candidates.

On the federal level, U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan (D – Warren) and JD Vance (R-Cincinnati) are running for a seat to represent Ohio.

United States House of Representative incumbent Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) is being challenged by JR Majewski (R-Port Clinton) to represent District 9, which includes Maumee and Toledo.

On the state level, incumbent Mike DeWine (R-Cedarville) is being challenged by Nan Whaley (D-Dayton) for the seat of governor. Incumbent attorney general Dave Yost is being challenged by Democrat Jeffrey Crossman of Parma, while auditor Keith Faber is facing Taylor Sappington, a Democrat from Nelsonville. Three names are on the ballot for secretary of state: Chelsea Clark (D-Forest Park), Frank LaRose (R-Columbus) and Terpsehore Tore Maras, (I-Cleveland). Treasurer of state Robert Sprague (R-Findlay) is facing Scott Schertzer (D-Marion).

The Judges

Several positions in the local and state courts are open. Let’s break it down.

The Lucas County Court of Common Pleas General Division has five openings in the general division. Michael Goulding, Dean Mandros, Lindsay Navarre and Eric Marks are each running unopposed for four spots while Meira Zucker and Lori Olender are facing off for a term beginning January 4. In addition, one position in the Juvenile Division is open. Candidates include Linda Knepp and Vallie Bowman-English.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals is comprised of Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties. Christine Mayle (R-Perrysburg) is running unopposed for a term as judge beginning February 9, 2023. Charles Sulek (R-Toledo) and Tom Puffenberger (D-Toledo) are running for a term that begins on February 10.

Facing off for the spot of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, with a term beginning January 1, are Sharon Kennedy (R-Hamilton) and Jennifer Bruner (D-Columbus). Two other openings for Supreme Court of Ohio justices will see Patrick Fischer (R-Cincinnati) and Terri Jamison (D-Blacklick) facing off while Pat DeWine (R-Columbus) and Marilyn Zayas (D-Cincinnati) vie for another spot.