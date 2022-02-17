Five Anthony Wayne Athletes Take Skills To The Next Level

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Family, friends and teammates gathered in the Anthony Wayne High School gymnasium on February 9 to watch as five seniors signed to play sports at the collegiate level.

Brandon Biederman will wrestle for New York University in New York City. He wrestles in the 120-pound weight class, went to state as an alternate in 2021 and won a Northern Lakes League championship.

“I chose NYU for the rigorous academic profile, the location, which resides completely in Washington Square Park, and it was a perfect place for me to continue my athletic career while indulging in one of the best academic programs in the world,” Brandon said.

He plans to major in liberal studies for two years on the pre-med track before switching to the College of Arts and Sciences at NYU for his junior and senior years to earn a bachelor’s degree in science.

“After my undergraduate years at NYU, I plan on attending medical school – ideally, NYU’s Grossman Medical School,” he said. “After earning my doctorate and completing multiple residencies and internships in NYC, I plan on being a radiologist with a specialization in surgery.”

•

Lilli Campbell will serve as a utility player with the Lake Erie Storm softball team. She chose the Painesville, Ohio college because of the beautiful campus and the class size, which she said will be perfect for her style of learning as she pursues a degree in biology with a minor in chemistry.

“Lake Erie College has amazing facilities to help me study large animals, in particular equine studies,” she said. “This will complement my undergraduate degree and overall education in order to get into veterinary school.”

Lake Erie coach Mc-Kenna Garlock came to AW to watch Lilli play and offered her a scholarship.

“During a college visit I was able to spend a day with the team,” Lilli said. “I very quickly felt like I belonged and loved the team and coaches.”

As a General, Lilli has been involved as a Link Crew leader and a member of National Honor Society, French club and choir.

•

Ty Grooms will play lacrosse at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., where he will major in business. A midfielder for AW lacrosse, he was first-team All-NLL – an honor he also earned as a middle linebacker for the varsity football team.

•

Ana Karmol will run track for The Ohio State University, where she will major in environmental science.

During her AW career, Ana has made it to the state Division I cross country championships four times. She also has qualified for the state track championship meet twice, during her freshman and junior years.

As a freshman, she qualified along with her teammates in the 4×800 relay. Ana, like all Ohio high schoolers, did not have a season in 2020, which would have been her sophomore season.

Last year as a junior, Ana won the NLL championship in the 1600-meter run, the district championship in the 1600 and 800 and the regional championship in the 1600. She finished ninth in the state in the 1600 in the Ohio D-I championship race.

“She has had a remarkable career,” noted her coach, Kevin O’Connor. “She has been Academic All-Ohio three times in cross country and once in track (freshmen are not eligible for the award or those numbers would be greater).

“I’ve also had Ana in the classroom, and she is a terrific and talented student.”

•

Jeffrey Mold will play football for Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. He plans to major in exercise science while playing for the Cavaliers, at the D-II school.

For the Generals, Jeffrey was a defensive back and was named by the Ohio High School Athletic Association to the All-Ohio second team on defense. He also ran track and played lacrosse at AW.