Fifth Third Bank Holds Ribbon-Cutting For Dussel Drive Branch

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Fifth Third Bank’s newest branch, the Maumee Dussel Banking Center, located at 196 Dussel Dr. in Maumee, has been open for several months and features a new design to better serve its customers.

On April 19, Maumee city officials, chamber of commerce members and more turned out to celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the branch with several Fifth Third Bank staff members.

“This is really good for this corner of our city as we continue to develop the businesses in Maumee,” Maumee Mayor Rich Carr said about the branch. “We’re really thrilled as we’ve had a long partnership with Fifth Third and the city of Maumee.Thank you for staying in Maumee and best of luck to all the employees at this branch.”

The Maumee Dussel location features an open concept “next generation” design that ribbon-cutting attendees were able to see up close.

“This is our very first, from the ground up, next-gen building in Northern Ohio,” explained Alex Gerken, Fifth Third Bank Toledo City president.

He said Fifth Third Bank had taken the feedback the business had received from the community to create a space in Maumee that would best serve everyone.

In the new design, flexible meeting spaces are a priority.

“The way we lay out the space is the most important. If you look at our teller windows, it’s now called a transaction bar. It’s a lot more open and able to move around. My bankers, they have tablets, so we can (move to) any office. We don’t have assigned offices, so we’re able to move around the branch. We’re able to help you at the tech bar, we’re able to help you at our café tables,” added the financial center manager Tom Menning.

Additionally, the Fifth Third Bank representatives expressed the importance of keeping an updated and welcoming space to serve the community.

“As our business environment is changing, our consumer behaviors are changing, banking behaviors are changing, traffic in downtown Maumee is changing. We thought we would take advantage of all of that and really make this a fantastic store as well in the Northwest Ohio and Toledo market and the city of Maumee specifically,” Gerken said. “We are absolutely thrilled with the way this turned out.”

During the event, Menning also announced a check would be presented to Maumee City Schools for weight room improvements.

“Being a Maumee resident – my son graduated from Maumee City Schools – we decided if we’re going to do a check presentation, that I would provide back to my son’s school,” Menning added. “We might not be large, but we are mighty.”

According to Luther Thomas, the retail regional manager, it was important that the branch give back to the community full of its supportive customers.

Maumee residents were not the only people who received recognition during the ribbon-cutting, though.

Menning thanked his employees and coworkers for their support during the transitions required to make the new space a reality, along with their dedication to the job.

In order to thank those in attendance, food trucks, snacks, musical entertainment and a visit from Muddy of the Toledo Mud Hens were all part of the April 19 event.

“We’re happy to serve the community here in Maumee and we’re happy to do it in our newest next-gen center,” Gerken added.

The 196 Dussel Dr. location is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday.