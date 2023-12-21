Father/Son Team Provides Christmas Meals For 30 Families

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Thirty families in and around Maumee received several days’ worth of food thanks to the kindness of Hunter Spioch and his father, Glenn.

What started as an Eagle Scout project for Hunter in 2021 has now turned into a yearly food drive, providing all the necessities for a warm Christmas meal for families in need.

“We sat down in early October and decided we wanted to do it again this year,” Glenn said. “He just likes to give back to the community.”

For the past two months, a spare bedroom in their home has served as a makeshift food pantry, storing the hundreds of items collected.

Each family the Spiochs helped walked away with a turkey, ham, bacon, ground beef, hot dogs, stuffing, gravy, green beans, corn, cheese, milk, cake mix, muffin mix, pancake mix, bottled water, a variety of snacks, paper towels and more.

“This is the biggest one so far. We were able to provide a lot,” Hunter said of the food drive. “I’m so happy to see it keep growing.”

The majority of the items were purchased by Hunter and Glenn, who had collected funds from family and friends on Facebook and GoFundMe. Additional items and large donations were provided by a variety of people and businesses, including Hometown Foods, Churchill’s in Maumee, Welch Packaging, Monnette’s Market on Glendale, Girl Scout Troop 10726, Maumee United Methodist Church, Mike Lands LLC, the Be Kind Program from Blessings in Disguise and Deaneh Moore and family.

“I also want to thank the volunteers who helped us pack up the boxes. They did an amazing job. They gave up a day of their time and helped us distribute items to those in need,” Glenn said.

Prior to the packaging and distribution, the project was mainly handled by the father-and-son duo, who spent time collecting monetary and in-kind donations and staying organized.

Once the items were ready for distribution, the two unloaded 90 boxes of items at Maumee United Methodist Church on December 14. On December 15, they brought the rest of the items to the church and set up tables, explaining the packaging process with notes for the volunteers.

Finally, on December 16, they met with volunteers and filled several boxes and reusable bags for the families.

“At the end of the packing day, the families came to pick up their food from the church,” Glenn explained.

Included in those families were a few from Summit Academy in Toledo, where Hunter had graduated. Other packages were sent out to families determined by Maumee City Schools.

“They had selected Secret Santa families, so it was easy for them to know who was in need and connect us,” Glenn said.

Now that this year’s work is done, the two are already talking about next year’s food collection.

“I’m so happy for all of my dad’s help with this and all the sacrifices he’s made for me. I’ve been so lucky to have everything I need, and I want to make sure others get what they need,” Hunter said.

He and his dad plan to collect food again next year to distribute to families in need, and they’re hoping to gain the support of even more Maumee-area residents and businesses to assist in the efforts.

Those interested can contact Hunter or Glenn Spioch on Facebook or keep an eye out for their GoFundMe campaign next year.

If community members are unable to financially assist with the efforts, there are still ways they can help out, Hunter said.

“Talk with your local food banks and see if there is any way you can help,” he advised.

The need at food banks has increased significantly since the two started with this project, so any help is appreciated, Glenn said.