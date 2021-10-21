Fairfield Students Go Gold For Children Fighting Cancer

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Fairfield Elementary is “going gold” to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

As September marked Childhood Cancer Aware-ness Month, the children at Fairfield Elementary dedicated time to watch videos and talk about cancer, paying special attention to the children battling it.

On September 24, the students also wore gold to show love and support for Wyland Hawk, a kindergartner at the school who is fighting the disease. Wyland was diagnosed in 2019 with T-cell lymphoma. He has undergone extensive and often painful treatments, including chemotherapy.

Wyland is a student in Kendall Karchner’s class, and his fellow classmates took extra time to make special cards for the children at the hospital and for Wyland. Karchner said the activity helps the children talk about difficult issues in a very kid-friendly way.

“Cancer is scary and talking about it helps them understand it more. I think talking about it makes them more empathetic and more comfortable – it raises awareness,” she said.

Fairfield’s entire student body also used time in the school’s makerspace to design gifts for children currently undergoing cancer treatment at Toledo Hospital. The students also made a hero box for Wyland with handwritten messages and toys that he can have while he undergoes treatment.