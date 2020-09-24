Fairfield Elementary Named To State Organization Hall Of Fame

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA) has named Fairfield Elementary School a 2021 OAESA Hall of Fame School.

The award, which is determined by OAESA members, recognizes schools that engage faculty, students and the community in order to provide a quality school experience.

Fairfield principal Michele Loboschefski said that staff members submitted an extensive application, documenting the effectiveness of their educational program in several areas.

“Each year, they ask for nominations of schools who people think should be considered a Hall of Fame School. Our school had to complete a rigorous application process that looked at many areas about the school, including school demographics, mission/vision, building goals, methods and strategies for completion,” Loboschefski said. “They also considered how the goals were accomplished as well as the scholastic improvement over the past three years.”

Meeting the needs of diverse learners was also considered, as well as social-emotional learning, student programs and citizenship.

In order to meet the diverse needs of students, the school has implemented 30-minute small-group learning sessions four days per week to provide individual instruction. Teachers lead the sessions, which focus on enrichment, reinforcement or re-teaching, depending on student needs.

To enhance emotional programming, the school launched a program that reinforces positive behavior, which includes following the three school rules: being safe, being responsible and being respectful. Students are expected to follow the rules throughout the building.

The school also launched the Positivity Project, which teaches good character traits.

“It has taken many years for all of these programs to be put in place and run smoothly,” Loboschefski said. “We stay positive, understanding that these young students are learning and mistakes will happen, yet we work together with the best interests of all students in mind.”

The staff culture, professional development and partnerships with parents and the community were also outlined in the application process, she said.

“It was a major application when completed, but it was a really great way to put down all of the programs and systems in place here at Fairfield,” Loboschefski said. “I am so very proud of how hard this team works day in and day out to make sure the students are successful.”

Loboschefski will accompany a team of teachers to Columbus in June to attend an awards luncheon, where they will be honored with a plaque and a $1,000 award for the school.