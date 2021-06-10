Fairfield Book Box Will Make It Easy To Grab A Book And Go

Fairfield teachers helped coordinate the implementation of a book house on the school campus to give children living nearby an opportunity to grab a book, especially in the summer months. Pictured are (from left) Fairfield staff members Doug Clemens, intervention agent; Allison Holding, first-grade teacher; Lisa Pauken, reading teacher; Stephanie Shelton, intervention agent and Brooke Landis, special education teacher. MIRROR PHOTO BY NANCY GAGNET

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Children living near Fairfield Elementary will have a new reading resource this summer thanks to a book house installed on the school campus.

The book house will do just that – house children’s books that can be easily accessed, especially now.

Fairfield reading teacher Lisa Pauken helped to coordinate construction of the book house and enlisted her husband, Marty Jr., and her father-in-law, Marty Sr., to construct it. The Pauken men donated their time to make the book box. 

“We want to help kids have access to books, especially in the summer, because we realize that parents can’t always get to the library,” Pauken said.

The book house holds nearly 100 preschool- through fifth-grade-level books, and teachers will work to maintain supply. Families will utilize the structure through an honor system of taking and returning books. 

The book house was installed in May in honor of Right to Read Week.

