Exchange Club Of Maumee To Host Silent Auction Fundraiser

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The return of the Exchange Club of Maumee Silent Auction is expected to raise thousands of dollars for local organizations.

The Thursday, November 2 event will feature auction items as well as casino games at the Monclova Community Center from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

“The Maumee businesses and outside (businesses) are very generous when it comes to silent auction items, so those will be available for bid that night, and then some donations we’ll be using as prizes,” said Exchange Club president Melissa Calvin.

Also during the evening, attendees will participate in several casino games, like Blackjack and the Big Six wheel.

“About Golf has donated the use of their golf simulator and Miss Cue has donated the use of their electronic dart game,” Calvin added. “Those will all have prizes for winners on those games.

Additionally, a cash bar with wine, beer and mixed drinks will be available along with grazing stations for food.

“We’ll have something for everybody,” Calvin noted.

The venue will provide additional space for the expected increase in attendees from combining the auction with the casino night.

“We’re hoping this will make it a larger event where we can bring in even more people and just have a fun night,” said Exchange Club president-elect Tisha Daleska.

There will be a variety of items up for bid in the auction, including gift baskets from local businesses, memberships and tickets to area events, certificates and more.

The club will accept donations up until the event and those interested can contact club members or Calvin at (419) 261-3738 to provide auction or raffle items.

“We’re trying to think outside of the box and include a lot of different things we’ve never had before,” Daleska said.

“There are great holiday things,” Calvin added. “Our silent auction is perfect timing to bid on a gift for someone in your life.”

The funds raised from the silent auction and ticket sales help the community, too.

The club donates funds to a variety of organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Children’s Hunger Alliance, Food for Thought, The Cocoon, the Maumee Senior Center, Under One Roof Food Pantry, and Veterans Matter as well as to Maumee City Schools for the two scholarships the club funds.

“We’re always open to others, too,” Calvin said. “We have nonprofits come in and speak to the club and they’re always under consideration. We’re always trying to find new ones to donate to.”

Supporting local and national organizations is a big part of the Exchange Club mission, which aims to inspire communities to become a better place to live.

Additionally, there are three programs of service: Americanism, community service and youth programs.

The goal of these is to support activities that benefit youth, promote pride in the country and honor members of the community, including the military and public service providers.

“I think people know this all goes to a really great cause, so they’re happy to participate,” Daleska said.

Simplicity Sounds has donated its DJ services for the night and ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergency and Urgent Care of Maumee is the evening’s main sponsor.

Several other sponsors have also made the event possible, including Superior Credit Union, F&M Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Divine Healthcare, About Golf, Miss Cue, Grande Financial and LaPlante Real Estate, Calvin said.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 per person or $40.00 for two and are available through any Exchange Club of Maumee member or by contacting Calvin at (419) 261-3738.

The Monclova Community Center is located at 8115 Monclova Rd., Monclova.