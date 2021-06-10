Eric Board Places 11th At State Track Meet

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — Maumee junior Eric Board finished 11th in the 1600-meter run at the Division II state track meet last weekend at Pickerington High School North in suburban Columbus.

Board finished in 4:28.36, less than nine seconds behind state champion Drennan Akins, a junior from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, who won in 4:19.72.

Board’s time was less than two seconds off his own personal best.

To get to state, Maumee distance coach Karen Brebberman said Board “had an impressive performance that secured him a trip to the state meet.”

Board placed third at the regional meet in a personal-record time of 4:25.58.

“He has been working hard all season and his dedication and focus to his running has shown great results and outstanding postseason performances,” Brebberman said.

“It has been a pleasure watching Eric compete this season. He no doubt continues to make me proud as a coach and showed great representation of Maumee High School at the OHSAA state meet.”

In addition, Maumee junior Sydney King ran a personal-best time of 13:06 in the 3200 run at the regional meet and placed 12th, not quite good enough to qualify for state.

“Sydney was the only Lady Panther to qualify for the regional meet and, as a coach, I was so proud of her work,” Brebberman said.

“Just a few weeks ago, I asked Sydney to give this event a try, as she had not competed in it prior to that and she did not let the team down. That is the type of athlete she is.

“She works hard at all practices and is willing to try different events. I’m proud of her hard work and willingness to be flexible with the meet lineup.

“She never hesitates to run events when asked. Sydney had a very impressive cross country season and with her continued commitment to running during the track season and summer training, she will be a competitive runner her senior year in both sports.”