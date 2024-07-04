Elizabeth Scott Community: 75 Years And Going Strong

In a world of corporate buyouts, especially in the field of long-term care, it’s rare to find a business that remains family-owned and operated. Yet, 75 years after being founded by Elizabeth Scott, a licensed practical nurse, the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee remains a vibrant, family-owned facility.

“We’re proud of the fact we have never been owned by another family or business,” said Paul Bucher, grandson of founder Elizabeth Scott and the current owner.

“Our ownership for the past 75 years has been strictly with family members of my grandmother, Elizabeth Scott. After my grandmother passed away, my parents assumed the ownership of our facility. My mother, Mary, was the daughter of Elizabeth Scott. She and my father, Vern, managed our facility with the help of aunts, uncles and cousins. In fact, there were several daughters, sons and grandsons of Elizabeth Scott who actually managed their own facilities separate from the Elizabeth Scott Community. You might say we are the ‘first family’ of assisted living and long-term care in this region,” he said.

According to Bucher, there are only five family-owned and operated facilities like the Elizabeth Scott Community in the entire state of Ohio. Most are corporate-owned.

“Being family-owned has always been a key aspect of the Elizabeth Scott Com-munity’s culture,” said Bucher. “We believe in treating residents like they were part of our actual family. It’s a philosophy my grandmother instilled in all of us.”

How It Began

The 75-year history of the Elizabeth Scott Com-munity began in 1949. The medical director of the state hospital where Elizabeth Scott worked as a nurse noticed her caring attitude and demeanor toward patients. He suggested she move some of the ladies from the hospital back to her farm home to care for them in a more home-like environment. And so, the Elizabeth Scott Farm Home began operating.

Always Evolving

“There has always been a need for the services we offer, and over the past 75 years, our services and facilities have evolved and expanded to meet those needs,” said Bucher.

He notes two examples of this evolution, which are the addition of a separate skilled rehabilitation wing and a total renovation of the enhanced living units. Today, the Elizabeth Scott Community offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, enhanced living, skilled nursing and skilled rehabilitation. All are provided on a single campus located at 2720 Albon Rd. in Maumee.

“When family members are comparing us to other facilities, I emphasize to them they must consider the future for their loved one and the need for a continuum of care,” Bucher explained. “Today, a family member may only need assisted living, but as time goes on, they will likely require more advanced levels of care, and we are able to offer those here on our campus. The benefit is our residents never have to move to another facility in order to get more advanced care. This is important for both the resident and family members because it eliminates the stress of moving to a totally different facility and having to become acquainted with new friends and staff.”

Focusing On The Residents

Bucher said the Elizabeth Scott Community is not planning to have a major celebration for its 75 years of operation.

“I think it’s certainly important for the public to know about our longevity and family ownership,” said Bucher. “But we don’t feel the need to celebrate. Our staff knows the focus needs to remain on our residents as we’ve done for the past 75 years.”

For more information about the Elizabeth Scott Community, visit elizabethscott.org. To view the 75th anniversary family history video, visit elizabethscott.org/family-atmosphere/our-history.