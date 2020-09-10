Eli Seiler, Diego Barboza Contribute To Panthers’ Progression In Loss Against Southview

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MHS FOOTBALL — For the second straight week, penalties and lackluster execution doomed the Maumee football team to a loss in the 2020 season.

The Panthers fell at Southview 24-3, gaining only 111 total yards while committing 11 penalties for 87 yards.

“It comes down to execution of position responsibilities and fundamentals,” Maumee coach Cam Coutcher said. “We had far too many mental mistakes and penalties to be able to sustain drives. Southview didn’t really do anything other than outwork and out-execute us while playing defense.”

Southview only gained 125 yards and had eight penalties for 53 yards. The two teams combined for 11 first downs and converted 4-of-24 third downs.

“Our players need to be confident in their ability to win at everything they do in practice and games,” Coutcher said. “They need to play with a sense of urgency and outwork the person over them play after play. They don’t have to be bigger or stronger or faster; they need to outwork and execute better.”

First-year starting quarterback Eli Seiler threw for 108 yards on 11-of-23 passing. He had two interceptions, but one was on a fourth down play and Coutcher said neither hurt the team badly.

“He is a very hard worker, and he’s very coachable,” Coutcher said. “He’ll improve each game because of his work ethic and commitment to doing things the right way.”

The Cougars took a 9-0 lead into halftime, including a first-quarter safety. The Panthers cracked the scoreboard in the third quarter on a field goal by Diego Barboza. The sophomore is in his first year as a kicker and splits his fall between the marching band, soccer and the football team.

“Diego is setting the standard for kickers in the Maumee football program,” Coutcher said. “He shows up every day with the mentality of getting better, which epitomizes the standard for the culture we are developing. He takes coaching and genuinely identifies as a football player and not a soccer player who kicks for the football team.

“He’s an impressive young man. As far as the field goal is concerned, we expect Diego to convert those opportunities because of his preparation and commitment.”

The Panthers (0-2) will look to break into the win column when they host Napoleon at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11.