Downtown Waterville To Host Hot Blues Lineup For Cool Annual Festival

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy a lineup of blues bands while supporting the Waterville Rotary Club on Saturday, July 27.

The Blues, Brews and Brats Festival returns for the ninth year in downtown Waterville, with the gate opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 and will be available at the gate.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the many projects that the Rotary Club works on throughout the community, along with high school scholarships and Anthony Wayne Interact.

The club also supports local food pantries, the YMCA, Nature’s Nursery and more.

The event is also co-hosted by Third Street Cigar.

Taking the stage on July 27 will be Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., The Cash Box Kings, The Dave Keller Blues Band and Johnny Rawls.

Kicking the night off is the Dave Keller Blues Band from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Keller has been nominated for and won several awards over the years for his musical talent.

Next up, Johnny Rawls will join the Dave Keller Blues Band from 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. Rawls is recognizable among the blues community and has been in the industry for more than 50 years.

Cash Box Kings, who have entertained crowds across the world, perform from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Grammy Award-winner Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Paris Band are set to perform from 9:45 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Food trucks will also be located in the downtown area. Brats and adult beverages will be available to purchase at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy the evening dancing to music on Third Street in Waterville.