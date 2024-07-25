Ditch Improvement Project To Clear Swan Creek Watershed

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — At hundreds of feet long, the log jam between Springbrook Lake and Lial Renewal Center in Waterville Township is the largest of an estimated 1,100 log jams in the 300 miles of tributaries in the Swan Creek watershed.

“We’ve had a big problem with trees and limbs causing blockages and jams,” said Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski.

Emerald ash borer beetles devasted many ash trees, which have died and fallen into creeks, but decades of neglect has pushed the Swan Creek watershed to a point of deterioration, he said.

“If we don’t do something, we will start seeing failure in the system. And when it does fail, the consequences can be far more costly. We are starting to see the signs of failure in more flooding,” he said.

On Tuesday, July 30 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Pniewski and others from his office will be at Whitehouse Village Hall, 6925 Providence St., to answer questions from residents who received cards about a final hearing on a Swan Creek watershed ditch improvement program. Those cards, initially mailed out in early July and revised after an error was found in the calculations, show just how much of an assessment property owners would see on their taxes during the six-year program.

Pniewski expects his staff to be busy answering questions from homeowners, but information is also available at www.lucascountyengineer.org/swancreek.html.

The county first began looking at a whole-system approach over six years ago, when Whitehouse Mayor Richard Bingham, who was then running for village council, heard from residents about repeated flooding along Bucher Road.

“We were having serious problems with flooding on Bucher Road and downtown. The flooding was going over to the middle school, and some Bucher Road homeowners were building their own dykes,” Bingham said.

Whitehouse administrator Jordan Daugherty contacted the county engineer, who realized that removing a log jam in just one area wasn’t going to fix the problem – it needed to be addressed throughout the watershed to fix the entire flow.

In order to institute ditch petition laws and place the waterways under county maintenance, the county needed an applicant. Whitehouse agreed to sign on. In the years since, county employees have walked every mile and flown drones over the ditches, creeks and waterways to determine the scope of work. Lucas County also joined forces with Fulton and Henry counties to encompass the entire watershed.

A final hearing of the joint group is planned for Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m. at One Government Center in downtown Toledo. If approved, assessments to property owners will begin in 2025 along with the work.

The first three years will be spent removing the 1,100 log jams. Then, contractors will begin work on removing sedimentation to improve flow. Many streams are self-cleaning if the flow is strong enough, Pniewski said.

Once instituted, the county will have the ability to clear and maintain these waterways in perpetuity, including those on private property. Notice will be given to property owners well in advance of any work.

Petition ditch laws have been around since the 1800s, when Ohio was being settled and farmers who spoke different languages had to figure out whose responsibility it was to clear and maintain drainage. As the area has become more residential and commercial, these waterways have been neglected.

“Most counties in Northwest Ohio have a significant number of ditches under petition. For some reason, Lucas County has not,” Pniewski said.

Many of the questions he’s heard from residents have centered around the thought, “I don’t have a ditch or creek on my property, so why should I pay?”

From a pipe in the ground to a natural watercourse, the petition ditch laws apply to any property that receives runoff from the sky and puts it into a body of water.

“If you can drain water off your land and it takes the water to somewhere else – you are responsible for the structure and maintenance,” Pniewski said. “So even though you may be high and dry, you benefit from those pieces of structure.”

As housing has increased and the number of rooftops and roadways draining into the systems increases, keeping the system clear becomes even more vital.

“The cost of claims is a disruption to the community. It doesn’t take a lot of water to cause damage and cost a lot of money,” he said.

Whitehouse administrator Daugherty agrees.

“We’re so flat that a lot of our area is close to the floodplain. Add a lot of houses and streets and you have lots of water without a way to get rid of it. Everyone in the village does benefit from it, even if they don’t live close to a waterway. The good news is that as we move forward, we will fix this. They’re going to build a new system to take the storm water out of the area.”

Whitehouse, Sylvania, Toledo and Ottawa Hills have agreed to cover the cost of their residents’ assessments.