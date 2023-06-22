Disney Musical Newsies Jr. At Maumee Indoor Theater

Inspired by the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, the Disney musical Newsies Jr. follows Jack Kelly as he rallies his fellow newsboys to strike against unfair conditions.

On Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, Waterville Playshop will bring Jack’s story to life with performances of Newsies Jr. at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

“Our talented ensemble members have been working so hard, and all their talent and efforts have created a wonderful production for you all to see,” said director Shauna Newbold.

The young cast members auditioned in April and rehearsed three to four times each week at Playshop’s home in Waterville.

Joining Newbold are music director Connie Matlow and choreographer Nicole Spadafore.

Each show is 60 minutes and will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24 at 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday, June 25 at 2:30 p.m. All performances are at the Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to the performance or online at www.watervilleplayshop.org.