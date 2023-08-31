DEWESoft Unveils New Whitehouse Headquarters

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Andrew Nowicki launched DEWESoft LLC in 2012, he never imagined a day like August 22, 2023.

Last week, Andrew, the CEO and president of the North American branch of the worldwide data acquisition company, along with chief marketing officer Christie Nowicki and DEWESoft co-founder Dr. Jure Knez of Slovenia, cut the ribbon on the newly expanded 32,000-square-foot headquarters at 10730 Logan St. in Whitehouse.

“We could not be more proud to have you all here,” said Whitehouse administrator Jordan Daugherty, presenting the Nowickis with a memento featuring the U.S. and Slovenian flags.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) presented the Nowickis with a United States flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol on August 10.

“Thank you for what you do for our country, for our world and for the innovation and the hard work that this represents,” Kaptur said.

The DEWESoft North American headquarters was first launched out of the Nowickis’ small bonus room and grew into a one-story, 12,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility on Logan Street in 2016.

As DEWESoft grew, the Whitehouse location became home base for 30 team members on-site and 25 outside managers, engineers and business developers all over the U.S. and Canada. It also serves as a location for regular meetings and training sessions.

Commonly abbreviated as DAQ or DAS, data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real-world physical phenomena and converting them into a digital form that can be manipulated by a computer and software.

For DEWESoft customers in industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial and power, that means the ability to use information to test and improve products.

“If someone wants to design or manufacture something, they have to test it to prove that it works the way it’s supposed to work,” Andrew said. “A washing machine manufacturer needs to run tests that open and close the door thousands or millions of times to make sure that it functions that way it should. We can help them do that.”

As guests toured the building, examples of DEWESoft products were on display – including a mini-rollercoaster and a stationary bike.

“The point of the bike is to measure voltages and currents and calculate the efficiency of the electrical motor integrated inside the bike within DEWESoft software,” said Christie. “We showcase this bike in our electrical, hybrid and battery exhibitions around the United States.”

Jaka Ogorevc, a project manager, tested out the bike as some of his co-workers watched. Ogorevc was one of 25 team members from Slovenia to come for the opening. Managers from Austria, Brazil, Italy and Mexico were also on-site.

Among the guests was Chris Abrams, senior director of information technology for JobsOhio, which provided a $50,000 grant for the expansion based on jobs expected to be created over the next five years. He was joined by Bill Burkett, senior project manager for Regional Growth Partner-ship.

“This is Whitehouse’s Intel project,” said Burkett. “The key now is to be able to get employees in here who can continue to expand the operations that are here.”

Plans call for boosting the number of employees to over 100 in the next five years.

“We are so happy construction is pretty much done,” Christie said. “Now we have more room for growing our team.”

It’s the hard work of the team that has led to the growth of DEWESoft in North America, said Andrew. He also credited Kleinfelder and The Spieker Company for getting the entire project done in one year.

“This was an amazing, amazing feat. I have a little more gray hair, but it was well worth it,” he said.