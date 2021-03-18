Detective Pat Tucker Is Maumee Police Officer Of The Year

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee police officer Pat Tucker has been named the 2020 Officer of the Year.

A 15-year member of the division, Tucker currently works in the detective bureau.

“I am very humbled by the fact that with the caliber of officers that we have here, I was selected,” he said. “I am fortunate to work on this department. I think everybody here truly does care and I think everyone has a vested interest and we are out to do the right thing,” he said.

This year, because of COVID-19, the division has not able to host a traditional awards banquet. Upon presenting Tucker with his plaque, Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis noted that his commitment to policework has not gone unnoticed, especially by his peers.

“His work ethic is there, and he will make sure he does everything he can to solve the crime, and he is not afraid to share that knowledge with others,” Tullis said.

Tucker joined the Maumee Police Division in 2005 as a road patrol officer. In 2006, he was also assigned to bike patrol, and in 2014, he became a field training officer for new hires. In 2016, Tucker moved to the detective bureau, where he currently works.

Among his many significant accomplishments in the bureau was the successful apprehension of an individual accused of robbing a bank in Maumee last July. Tucker is credited with canvassing the area, interviewing witnesses, writing search warrants, fielding phone calls and gathering data, which ultimately resulted in the arrest of a suspect within eight hours of recovering the stolen money.

Fellow patrol officer Jillian Elliott nominated Tucker for the award.

“I had the pleasure of working as Pat’s partner over the course of these past two years and he never hesitates to jump in and help with cases or cover on-call when needed,” Elliot wrote in her nomination letter.

She also noted Tucker’s extensive wealth of knowledge on the job.

“I found his knowledge for ORC (Ohio Revised Code) investigative applications, maps and locations, surveillance and camera systems and his knowledge of repeat offenders impressive,” she added.

Tucker has received 10 letters of commendation and appreciation from supervisors and citizens. He also received the Chief’s Achievement Award in 2015. This year, he earned 15-year honorable service and safe driving awards. He is also a member of the awards review board and a representative of the Ohio Labor Council.

Tucker grew up in Maumee and attended MHS. He graduated in 1998 and received his police certification from Owens Community College. Prior to working in Maumee, he worked in Haskins and he also worked for Toledo Children Services.

“I like the ability to intermingle with the community,” he said. “I have always respected law enforcement. My parents had friends that were in law enforcement and I liked the idea of serving my community and helping people – I always liked that.”

He and his wife, Jodie, will celebrate 16 years of marriage this summer. They have two daughters, Makayla and Adalyn.