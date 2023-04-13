Dembski, Archambeau Lead Panthers Baseball To Pair Of Wins

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS— Maumee senior Michael Dembski led the Panthers baseball team to a pair of wins early last week, beating Archbold, 9-8 and Lake, 11-1.

Dembski combined to go 5-for-8 from the plate with three runs and two RBI in the wins. Fellow senior Sam Archambeau went 3-for-6 with three runs and two RBI in those games as well.

Maumee came from behind in the win over Archbold, scoring seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Ayden McCarthy drove in two runs in the fifth with a double, and Chase Maulucci and Archambeau both scored in the sixth on an error.

Jack Dauer picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on three hits in three innings while striking out four. Maulucci got the save, throwing one scoreless inning.

Caden Brown scored three times in the win over Lake, while Austin Dwyer scored twice and drove in two runs on a triple.

Zach Gronau picked up the complete-game win, throwing five innings with five hits and one walk. Gronau struck out five.

Later in the week, Maumee dropped a pair of games. The Panthers went down early and never recovered in a 12-4 loss to Bowling Green in the Northern Lakes League, and Bryan scored in the eighth inning for a 5-4 win on Saturday.

Maulucci and Jackson Becker each had multiple hits against BG, with Maulucci driving in two and scoring twice.

Archambeau, Dembski and Caylob Lepper each had two hits in the loss at Bryan. The Golden Bears scored on a one-out fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth for the win.