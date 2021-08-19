Dave Tullis Named Maumee’s Outstanding Citizen

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — For his commitment to community policing and for always working to make Maumee a better place to live, retired Police Chief Dave Tullis has been named Maumee’s 2020 Outstanding Citizen.

He will receive the award next week at the city’s Hometown Hero Awards Banquet, which is presented by the Maumee Chamber of Commerce.

“First, I was humbled that I would even be considered for the award and then, I was honored,” Tullis said. “If you think about the past recipients and how they have contributed to the quality of life for the city of Maumee, they all had something to do with the betterment of Maumee, and now that I am part of that, I am honored.”

Tullis joined the Maumee department in 1985 and served in several positions, including as patrol officer and detective. In 1990, he was promoted to the position of sergeant, and in 2014, he became a lieutenant. He was named chief in February 2019.

He has extensive police experience and is credited with developing a field-training program for dispatchers and the Citizens Police Academy. He also founded the Maumee Domestic Violence Task Force and he helped develop the senior outreach program.

He has received numerous letters of commendation and was nominated for Officer of the Year in 2003. He also received lifesaving awards in 1992 and 2000.

He is a proponent of community policing and programs such as Safety City, D.A.R.E. and school resource officer placement at both Gateway Middle School and Maumee High School.

He retired in May, following 36 years of service.

Former Maumee Police Chief Jim MacDonald nominated Tullis for the award.

“He (Tullis) has consistently found leadership training opportunities during his police career to advance his craft so he could lead and serve the community better,” MacDonald wrote in his nomination letter.

For Tullis, working in the community that he also calls home has been very special, and it has made his commitment even stronger.

“I really believe in community engagement. For me, the job was never just about arresting bad people. It was about making our city a place that people want to come and live,” he said.

•

The Outstanding Citizen Award will be presented at the 46th annual Hometown Hero Awards Banquet on Thursday, August 26 at The Pinnacle in Maumee.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The banquet begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $40.00 and may be purchased from the Maumee Chamber of Commerce by calling (419) 893-5805 or online at https://maumeechamber.com/hometown-hero-awards/.