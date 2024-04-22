Community Of Christ Church Builds Beds For 50 Youths

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The sounds of sawing, sanding and drill-driving filled the parking lot of Community of Christ Lutheran Church on April 6, as volunteers built 50 beds for children who don’t have beds of their own.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the church hosted Let’s Build Beds, a nonprofit organization that provides beds to area children who otherwise are sleeping on sofas or the floor.

Shawna and Mike Horvath, founders of Let’s Build Beds in Toledo, said businesses, churches and school groups host about 25 bed builds a year, donating the funds to cover the costs of the frames, mattresses and bedding.

“We always have about 600 on our waiting list,” Shawna said, explaining that it takes about six months to fulfill a request.

“Because of the opioid epidemic, we have a lot of grandparents raising grandchildren. They’re raising kids for a second time, and this time it’s on a fixed income,” Shawna said. “We also have domestic violence situations, where they have to leave everything behind.”

At least 70 members of the Whitehouse church, plus volunteers from throughout the community, helped construct the bed frames or make blankets. The church donated $10,000 to cover the cost of materials and mattresses, while members donated pillows, sheets and blankets.

“We have raised $40,000 toward our goal of $50,000 for our 50th anniversary,” said member Jeff Baden. Half of those funds will be used to pay off debt, but the rest is being invested into the community, including the Let’s Build Beds Project.

Other local and international charities will be selected by the congregation, added church council president Kara Yokum.

The yearlong 50th-anniversary celebration will also include a dinner at Anthony Wayne High School on Saturday, May 4 and a special service on Sunday, May 5 at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit www.commofchrist.org.