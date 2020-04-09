Community Answers Call To Donate Food

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and several of their family members collected canned goods and other items on March 24 to help those in need during this health crisis.

Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop and Packs 103, 104 and 199 worked in conjunction with Maumee Churches United in coordinating the event. Between 60 and 70 volunteers gathered at various church locations throughout the community to collect the nonperishable items, canned goods, hygiene products and money. Those dropping off items were encouraged to drive up and remain in their vehicles while the goods were unloaded.

In all, the Scouts collected more than $10,000 in groceries and $2,800 in monetary donations.

Scout leader Brad Reynolds helped coordinate the event.

“There are people who live in this community who are in need,” he said. “We have been doing this for a long time. It’s something we used to do in the fall, but we decided to switch it to spring.”

In light of the health crisis, Reynolds invited other Scout troops in Maumee to join them in their efforts. He also reached out to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr.

“It worked out well for what he wanted to do and the vision he had for council, because they pitched in, too,” he said.