Communities Commemorate Memorial Day With Events

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have served America. Locally, several in-person ceremonies and activities have returned.

On Sunday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m., the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Pres-ervation Commission will host a memorial to honor those who have fallen and those who have served. The event will include a fife and drum duo, a musket salute and re-enactors. The ceremony will be held at the Fallen Timbers Monument, located on Fallen Timbers Lane, just south of US 24 in Maumee.

On Monday, May 31 the Whitehouse American Legion is hosting two identical memorial services, featuring the Anthony Wayne Marching Generals and guest speaker Arnie Elton, a Vietnam War veteran.

The first event will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Providence Street in Whitehouse followed by the same program at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville at 11:00 a.m.

Fort Meigs will honor the nation’s fallen heroes on Monday, May 31. War of 1812 soldiers and civilians will re-enact camp life throughout the day. A special wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Fort Meigs Monument. The site is open from noon to 5:00 p.m. For admission prices and more information, visit www.fortmeigs.org.

The Maumee American Legion has canceled the Memorial Day Parade for 2021 but will place flags on the graves of veterans buried in St. Joseph’s Cemetery and Riverside Cemetery.