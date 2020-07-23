Columbian House Gets Facelift; Some Ask For Return to Commercial Use

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The yellow, three-story building at the corner of River Road and Farnsworth has been described as a landmark, an icon, a work of art and a cause for concern during its long, storied history.

Waterville founder John Pray commissioned the building of the Columbian House in 1828 and it was used as an inn, business center, antique store and restaurant during its 193-year span. Although the building has been closed since the restaurant was shuttered in the late 1990s, the Columbian House remains a symbol for the riverfront town, especially as a new bridge nears completion and a redesign of the waterfront park across the street is slated for next year.

“I want it to look really good when the park opens,” said Tom Parker last week, as he put the finishing touches on the front of the three-story clapboard building at 3 N. River Rd. “The plan is to make it presentable from the street.”

The east and south sides of the building are now finished after nearly two months of scraping and hand-painting by Tom and his wife, Peggy.

“I’ve tried to hire people, but they just don’t make ‘em like me anymore,” Tom said with a smile. So after searching for the past few years to find someone willing to hand-scrape and paint, instead of spraying and brushing, the 71-year-old Tom decided to do it himself.

As he stood on a borrowed lift and painted the walnut wood cornices and dentils along the roofline, and the poplar wood siding, he marveled at the detail.

“Whoever built this loved the building. I’d be interested to know the whole story. Who would want to risk the time and money to build something of that magnitude in what was then the middle of nowhere?” he mused.

While repainting the words “Columbian House,” Tom could see where the wood had worn down around the letters, as well as other details, like a bullet hole or the dentils placed 1 inch apart. Where wood wore thin, even to 1/8 of an inch, he used poplar from a 100-year-old building he has dismantled at home to patch the siding. He also used caulk and primer to build up the more weathered boards.

While the two sides are nearly finished, the back of the structure will need a lot more TLC. The Arnold family – which operated the restaurant for decades – replaced boards with cedar in the 1970s. Those boards have rotted out, and while the Parkers have replaced some, more are decaying. Tom said he’ll need some help on those more fragile areas if he’s going to complete painting by the end of this year.

Despite the fact that the exterior shell has weathered, the structure of the building is still solid, said Tom, who describes himself as a “practical engineer” from decades of working in construction and development in several states.

Over the past year, he’s heard plenty of negative comments about the building, including concern that the building might collapse.

“I didn’t like some of the comments. They didn’t know the facts,” he said. “Nothing is wrong with that building. It’s watertight and has a solid frame.”

While those Facebook comments are now overwhelmingly positive because of the repainting, one group of downtown building owners is continuing to push for changes.

Diana Waugh, a former city council member who has been active in the community since 1969, gathered a group of downtown property owners in December to see what could be done, as a collective force, about the negative impact not just of a building in need of paint, but one that remains unused except for storage.

The Parkers, she notes, own five downtown commercially zoned buildings, but only one – at 26 N. Third St. – is used. Aggie Alt rents the building to operate The Old House, an antiques and collectibles store.

“Those commercial buildings are used as storage and are not inspected for fire safety,” Waugh said.

The Parkers’ properties comprise 18 percent of the commercial buildings downtown, but four are not open for commercial business. That lack of commercial activity is a negative, she believes.

“We believe that all commercial buildings should be commercially used. We need some foot traffic. The economic security of the town depends on a viable downtown area.”

Other downtown property owners agree and have spoken to the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Tim Pedro about what can be done.

“Inspections are important and part of the process,” Pedro said. “We take care of buildings that are occupied first. Those are higher priority. There is a routine to inspect buildings on a regular basis.”

He said Waugh’s group has been a good initiator of dialogue, and he proposes another option to encourage renovations and commercial growth in the entire downtown area.

Pedro and city administrator Jon Gochenour are working on putting together a Downtown Redevelopment District Program (DRDP), which is a mechanism to build up revenue from the increased values on properties and use those funds to promote the rehabilitation of historic buildings and to encourage economic development. The cities of Ashtabula, Athens, Greenville, Newark and Mansfield have all reinvented themselves with this program, Pedro said.

The challenge, right now, is getting everyone who might be a part of that district together – including every downtown business owner, the Waterville Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the chamber and the city.

“There’s other commercial buildings that the city and the WEDC are looking at for businesses to come to town. It’s a chicken and egg thing. What comes first, the building or the business? It’s an ongoing effort. We try to match companies that want to come to town,” Pedro said.

While Waugh and her team members would like to see the newly painted Columbian House open, the Parkers indicate that won’t happen. Opening the building as a restaurant or other business that welcomed the public would require modernization and safety measures that would be imposing and not in line with the historic nature of the building.

“I’ve given a good chunk of my financial portfolio to keep this up, and I think we’ve done a good job as far as how fragile this building is,” Tom said.

Instead, the Parkers plan to get the building in shape and outfit it as it would have looked in the 1820s and 1830s, using their antiques to make it period-appropriate. That will be the basis of a virtual tour that the Parkers’ daughter, Meredith Parker, is putting together. She’s also managing a Columbian House Revisited Facebook page to reflect on memories of the inn, restaurant and work the family has done over the years.

The family’s collection of important documents, including those involving Gen. Anthony Wayne, and artifacts from the Indian trade period might be offered for scholars to view virtually through a membership program, Tom said.