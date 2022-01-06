Cole Graetz Leads Varsity Panthers To Second Win

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Cole Graetz scored in double figures for the third straight game, as the Maumee boys basketball team won its second game this season, 48-36, over Fairview at the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic in Swanton.

Graetz poured in a team-high 16 points against the Apaches. He was joined in double figures by Caden Brown, who had 10 points. Jaden Walker added nine.

The Panthers (2-5) opened a 29-12 lead at halftime. They closed the game with a 13-2 fourth quarter after Fairview cut into their lead in the third.

Swanton 52, MHS 45

The host Bulldogs outscored Maumee 33-25 in the second half – including a 15-4 third quarter – as they won the first game of last week’s Bob Fisher Holiday Classic.

Swanton used a 13-0 run to close the first quarter and take a 17-10 lead. The Panthers, however, held the Bulldogs to two points in the second quarter and took a 20-19 lead into halftime.

Kyle Arndt led Maumee with 13 points, Graetz added 11 and Reo Clemons had eight points.

Junior Varsity

Jack Dauer went for 19 points and Carson Graetz added 13, as the JV Panthers took out host Swanton, 46-41, on the first night of the Bob Fisher Holiday JV Classic.

Maumee used a 14-3 edge in the second quarter to take a 25-17 lead into the break. Jackson Kain added eight points for the Panthers.

It wasn’t a high-scoring affair, but Maumee came out on top, 22-21, against Maumee Valley Country Day to take the championship of the Bob Fisher Holiday JV Classic in Swanton.

Dauer scored 10 points for Maumee and Graetz had five as the Panthers won their fourth straight game.

The Panthers led 15-7 at halftime. They held on as MVCD mounted a comeback in the second half, spoiled only when the Hawks committed an offensive foul with less than one second on the clock.