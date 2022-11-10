Clue Comes To Life At Maumee High School Next Weekend

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School drama students will be bringing the Hasbro board game Clue to life during a production of the play Clue: High School Edition at the Maumee High School Performing Arts Center, 1147 Saco St.

The play’s director, Jamie Naragon, said the students have been preparing for several months and are excited to present it to their families and friends.

“The students of Maumee High School’s Panther Productions have been working on this classic, family-friendly comedy since August,” Naragon said. “The last time they attempted a similar show was during COVID with a very limited audience, and last year’s fall play was unfortunately COVID-canceled, so the kids are excited to bring back a full-capacity fall play finally.”

Those interested are invited to attend on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. or Sunday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Prior to the Friday performance, Maumee senior citizens are invited to a dessert and coffee reception beginning at 6:15 p.m. To reserve a spot at the reception, seniors are asked to call (419) 893-3200, option 1 by Monday, November 14.

Additionally, seniors with a Golden Panther card can receive complimentary tickets to any of the performances. For more information about a Golden Panther card, the school is available at (419) 893-3200, option 1.

Tickets are available at https://maumeepanthers.org/event-tickets and are $10.00 for adults, students and seniors.