Clixby Leads Maumee Girls Track At Genoa, Fostoria

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Kaylee Clixby had a strong weekend for the Maumee girls track and field team, scoring for the team in the long jump at both Friday’s Genoa Springfest and Saturday’s Fostoria Athletic Boosters Invitational.

On Friday, Clixby finished second in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 8 inches. She followed that up with a fifth-place finish at Fostoria in 14-3-1/2.

Clixby also won the triple jump at Genoa with a distance of 29-1. She also placed third at Fostoria in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.07 seconds.

Freshman Izzy Yancy placed eighth in the shot put at Genoa with a throw of 27-5 in the finals. She threw 29-1 in the preliminaries.

Maleia Kreiner finished tied for fifth in the pole vault at Genoa at 6-6.

Also at Genoa:

The 4×100 relay finished in 56.58 seconds, good for sixth place. Team members included Avery Fowler, Haley Jaquay, Camy Wedge and Ava Leonard.

The 4×200 relay of Shannon Tolbert, Kendall O’Shea, Cait Smalley and Kyleigh Delaney finished eighth with a time of 12 minutes, 16.19 seconds.

Also at Fostoria:

Jaiden Kovar placed seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.24 seconds.

Kylie Geren was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 7-0.

Boys Team

Lucas Polkinghorn, Tommy Gast and Keishon Midcalf all scored in their field events at Fostoria, helping the Maumee track and field team to a ninth-place finish.

Polkinghorn placed third in the high jump with a height of 5-10. Midcalf was fourth in the long jump (18-9-1/4) and Gast was fifth in the pole vault (9-6).

Freshman Malcom Stambaugh ran to a sixth-place finish in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.78.

The 4×800 relay team of Kaiden Koepfler, Gabe Dario, Ian Whetstone and Chaz Wilms finished seventh in 10:18.79.

The 4×200 and 4×100 relays both finished eighth. Daniel Ballez, Bryson Bonds-Crawford, Blake Wagener and Duane Hill ran the 4×200 in 1:46.81. Ballez, Bonds-Crawford, Wagener and Duane Hill finished the 4×100 in 51.37 seconds.

The 4×400 relay of Zay-vion Bradley, Koepfler, Stambaugh and Gast placed seventh in 4:25.82.

Polkinghorn tied for second in the high jump the previous night at Genoa with a finals height of 5-8. He cleared 6-0 in prelims.

He also won the triple jump with a total distance of 39-1 and finished eighth in the 400 (54.55 seconds).

Preston Johnson took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 45-8 in the finals. He threw 49-1 1/2 in the prelims.

Dominic Incorvaia was eighth in the discus. He threw 119-0 in the final after throwing 128-1 in the prelims.

Alex Lewis placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6-1/4 in the final and an 18-1 in the prelims.

Tommy Gast cleared 10-6 in the pole vault to finish seventh. He also tied for fifth in the 100 (11.85 seconds).

Vaughn Gugger, Omar Ballez, Keegan Walborn and William Boyles took sixth in the 4×800 relay with a time of 9:22.11.