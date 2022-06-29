Citizens’ Referendum On November Ballot In Whitehouse

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The referendum is on the ballot.

During the June 15 Whitehouse Village Council meeting, member Rich Bingham motioned to repeal an ordinance that would eliminate the income tax credit granted to residents who work outside the village. Without a second, the motion died. The five remaining council members stated a desire to let the voters decide and then determine next steps.

Residents including Nathan Beucler, Dan Holman, Richard Hoover, Jim Reiter, Larry Yunker, Richard Wolff and Deanna Wurst spoke about their objections to the legislation.

Without council’s repeal, solicitor Kevin Heban will next notify the Lucas County Board of Elections to put a referendum organized by Whitehouse residents to recall the ordinance on the November 8 ballot – and the item will be removed from council’s agenda.

During the meeting, council also:

• Recognized Rory Smith, a 2022 Anthony Wayne High School graduate who is accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy.

• Approved the closure of a portion of Temperance Street for an Oak Brook Drive neighborhood block party on Saturday, July 30.

• Approved a $118,134.60 contract with Henry W. Bergman Inc. for the Industrial Parkway resurfacing project.

• Learned that staff applied for grants through the House Bill 168 program to bring in funds for a water tower and storm sewer improvements.

• Learned that 12 building permits for new homes have been issued so far this year.

• Authorized the administrator to draft legislation to improve regulation of refuse and recycling cans, which are to be kept behind the front line of the house, behind screening or in a garage. That legislation will be reviewed during the Tuesday, July 19 meeting.

• Approved a request by Crust Pizzeria to install outdoor seating along the south side of the building (Waterville Street). The village approved the use of right of way for tables and chairs. The restaurant is set to open in July.

• Heard that a storm sewer and catch basins are being installed in Sandra Park to alleviate flooding around the community gardens.

• Learned that longtime summer worker Kenneth LeGrand earned his B.S in mechanical engineering from The University of Toledo and accepted a job in Clyde, Ohio working for a company that specializes in robotics. The Public Works Department is now seeking summer help.

• Heard that the first meeting for the steering committee of the “W3” – the Waterville, Waterville Township and Whitehouse fire co-op – will meet on Thursday, June 30.

• Noted that Whitehouse Cemetery is looking good with the new paved driveways, trimmed trees and mowing.

• Shared a reminder that the Tuesday, July 5 meeting is canceled, but a Committee of the Whole meeting is set for Tuesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. and the regular council meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.