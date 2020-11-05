Christmas Shopping Offered At 25th Holiday Craft And Gift Marketplace

The 25th annual Holiday Craft and Gift Marketplace will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lucas County Rec Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee.

The event is full of holiday spirit with brightly decorated booths, merrily decorated trees and the merry gigantic blowup Santa with his Toy Soldier standing guard at the door to welcome attendees.

The show will feature beautiful holiday art, unique crafts, gift foods and baskets, personal health and beauty items, home décor, antiques, collectibles and a small select group of upscale direct-sales small businesses.

Bring an unwrapped new toy to donate for the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program and receive the opportunity to select a free ticket to a Cloud Productions event.

Grab your comfy shoes and a face covering to enjoy a fun day of shopping therapy. Some things will be different this year to ensure safety for everyone. There will be a limited number of attendees in time frames to stagger entering for social distancing. Please read the section about precautionary guidelines and measures prior to attending at https://cloudshows.ticketspice.com/holiday-craft-gift-marketplace-2020.

A special new Early Bird Entry, which requires a pre-purchased ticket, along with other Saturday time frames is also explained on the website. This will provide less wait time in the ticketing line, as patrons will enter through a specially marked line for faster entry.