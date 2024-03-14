Chick-fil-A, Sheetz Plan To Break Ground In Maumee

Chick-fil-A and Sheetz are coming to Maumee.

On March 11, the city issued a commercial building permit for Sheetz to construct a 6,132-square-foot store and 3,200-square-foot fueling station area at 1150 Clinic Dr. – at the entryway to Side Cut Crossings in Maumee. Construction is expected to begin in mid-April.

“Our staff worked diligently to reach an agreement with Sheetz,” said Dr. Patrick Burtch, Maumee city administrator. “We look forward to welcoming them soon to Maumee.”

Sheetz has 700 locations across six states, mainly in Pennsylvania. This will be the first Northwest Ohio location for Sheetz, which offers a large selection of made-to-order food in addition to fuel and other convenience store items.

Side Cut Crossings is located off the Anthony Wayne Trail between Monclova Road and Ford Street. The development is now home to the Karmanos Cancer Institute at the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center, Maumee Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care, Side Cut Lofts and the ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergency and Urgent Care.

In addition to Sheetz at Side Cut Crossings, the construction of a Chick-fil-A in Maumee could begin in May, Burtch said.

Chick-fil-A, a Georgia-based chicken sandwich fast food restaurant with over 3,000 restaurants in 48 states, will locate off Dussel Drive near the vacant Max and Erma’s restaurant, Burtch said.

Several other vacant properties are available near the restaurant site and off Arrowhead Road, but Burtch did not elaborate on the exact locations.

Construction could begin as early as May. This will be the third Chick-fil-A in the Toledo area, joining locations in Perrysburg, Springfield Township and Sylvania Avenue in Toledo.