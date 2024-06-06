Cherry Festival Brings Rides, Music And Fun

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Rides, music and floats are coming to Whitehouse.

The Anthony Wayne Regional Chamber of Commerce will present the 41st annual Cherry Festival on Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8 at Whitehouse Park, 6925 Providence St.

Opening ceremonies take place on Thursday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Whitehouse Park pavilion, followed by a Military Appreciation Night from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. in the beer and wine tent for $5.00 per person. The evening includes a performance by Not Your Average.

The Cherry Fest Pageant takes place in the pavilion that night at 7:00 p.m., with contestants vying for the titles of Miss Cherry Queen (ages 14-18), Junior Miss Cherry Blossom (ages 10-13) and Little Miss Cherry Blossom (ages 6-9).

Durant Amusements has set up 15 rides. Unlimited ride wristbands are $17.00 on Thursday from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., $14.00 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and $22.00 each for Friday from 1:00 to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday noon to 10:30 p.m.

On Friday, Julie’s Fitness Studio will host its annual 10K/5K/1K walk and run for all ages, with proceeds benefiting Nature’s Nursery. Day-of registrations are available, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the park shelter house.

The festival will also feature a full lineup of music. The beer and wine garden will host the Skittle Bots from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Distant Cousinz from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. Both are for ages 21 and older, with an entry fee of $3.00.

The park pavilion will also be set up for music, including Terry & Charlie at 4:00 p.m. and EZ Pickenz at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s performers are Muddy Shutters at 3:00 p.m., The 25’s at 4:00 p.m. and Ramona Collins & Kim Lynch Buehler at 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the parade steps off at 1:00 p.m. with the Whitehouse American American Legion Color Guard and Legion Riders, Whitehouse police and fire departments, the Anthony Wayne Marching Generals, grand marshal Don Atkinson, and numerous local organizations and businesses. Plan on an hourlong parade with 50 entries and bring a bag for candy!

On Friday from noon to dark and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to dark, nearly 100 street vendors will be set up. Come out to meet representatives from area nonprofit organizations, local artisans and businesses.

Food vendors will offer something to suit every festivalgoer’s tastebuds; and on Saturday, the Whitehouse Fire Association will be grilling up to 650 half-chickens. Purchase half a chicken for $9.00 or a meal for $14.00 while supplies last.

The Cherry Cafe will be stocked with Amish pies, fried pies and turnovers. Bakers will have an opportunity to show off their skills in a cherry baking contest. Bring a dessert entry to the park shelter house by 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 7 for the 3:00 p.m. judging. Entries are judged on appearance, taste, originality and presentation. A pie-eating contest will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. in the park pavilion, open for ages 8 and older in three age divisions.

Want to learn more about Whitehouse? Visit village council members and Mayor Rich Bingham in a tent set up near the Cherry Fest building. Get an ID tag and photo of your child – which makes reuniting lost kids and parents easier. Or talk to Whitehouse police and fire department members. A first aid tent is also available.

Down the street at the corner of Providence, Shepler and Texas streets is the 1840s log home operated by the Whitehouse Historical Society. The home will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. Check out memorabilia and furnishings from the past and take part in crafts and activities for all ages.

For details on events, visit awchamber.com/cherry-fest.