Chamber Introduces November Shop Local Promotion

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Supporting local businesses is a priority shared by the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Water-ville City Council, Mayor Tim Pedro told council during its October 26 meeting.

Chamber executive director Corina Pfleghaar outlined a promotion that takes place throughout November to encourage residents to shop local. By shopping or doing business with local companies, restaurants and retailers, residents can earn a chance to win $250 in gift cards from local establishments.

Simply save the receipts from purchases made – even including paying off an insurance premium – and earn one chance for every $25.00 spent, Pfleghaar said. Receipts should be turned in or mailed postmarked by Friday, December 4 to the chamber office.

“We’re hoping to spark shopping at local businesses,” Pfleghaar said, noting that a list of participating businesses can be found at www. watervillechamber.com. The drawing will be held on the chamber’s Facebook Live event on Thursday, Dec-ember 10.

The chamber is also putting together a brochure with the theme “Eat Local. Shop Local. Use Local.” It will list area businesses and be distributed throughout the downtown area.

While events are postponed, the chamber is working on a holiday lighting contest in which residents can vote for their favorite display.

Pedro noted that more assistance is available for businesses with 25 or fewer employees. The Ohio Devel-opment Services Agency has allocated $500,000 for a total of 50 $10,000 grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The application is online and opens on Monday, November 2.

During the meeting, council also:

• Approved an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for $100,000 in funding toward a $206,00 project to install a traffic signal on the off ramp from US 24 on the west side of the intersection with SR 64. A traffic study shows 12,000 vehicles a day use the intersection, and 34 crashes have occurred in the last three years. The project also includes a pedestrian flashing safety beacon at the intersection of SR 64 at Pray Boulevard.

• Heard that Police Chief Joe Valvano has been recruiting police officers from area community colleges to fill positions and create a list of potential candidates.

• Learned that the refuse and recycling contract with Republic Services arrived on October 26. The next step is setting dates for delivery of toters and unlimited pickup.

• Discussed the budget process and areas to explore during the next few meetings. Road improvements and preventative maintenance of aging sewer lines were among the possible priorities to discuss.

• Heard that the city’s balance of all funds is $9.2 million, up $2.1 million over September 2019.

• Thanked the finance department staff for their work on the 2019 audit, which received a clean opinion from the state.

• Discussed the speed trailer and how residents can request for it to be placed on city streets by contacting the police department.

• Learned that work on the bridge is nearly complete, with a tie-in of the multiuse path on the Wood County side set for October 28. The restoration of the park is almost done.

• Heard that the leaf collection program started on October 19 and will run through Monday, Nov-ember 30 or further as needed. Public Works Director Ken Blair urged residents not to place sticks in the leaf piles as they jam up the machine and could injure workers.

• Discussed the holiday lights and decorations downtown. Blair will contact community groups to seek help with some of the decorative work after city workers install lights.

• Urged residents to vote on Tuesday, November 3. The city has just one polling location this year, set at Waterville Primary School.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the OVI Task Force. Waterville officers will be reimbursed for overtime on the project, which gives them an opportunity to work with other agencies and learn new techniques, Valvano said.

• Approved the sale of a 1996 Ford truck to the Fallen Timbers Union Cemetery District.