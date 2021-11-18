Bus Drivers And Custodial Subs Needed In Maumee District

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — If you have a knack for cleaning or driving a school bus and could use some extra money, Maumee City Schools would love to talk to you.

The district is in urgent need of substitutes, especially in the custodial services and transportation departments – and the district is making the hiring process easier than ever.

On Monday, December 6, the district will host a job fair with on-the-spot interviews offered for regular positions that are currently open, as well as substitute teachers and substitute operational positions.

According to district communications administrator Nancy Sayre, Maumee City Schools offers a generous benefits package for regular employees.

“Individuals who come to the job fair will be able to learn about benefits packages available to employees based on job classifications,” she said.

The benefits can include medical insurance, dental insurance, personal days and paid holidays, she said.

Bonuses will also be given to all substitute employees (see related story).

Individuals participating in the job fair will complete paperwork and will need to have a photo ID to be fingerprinted, which is a requirement to work in the district. It is also helpful to bring a resume and at least one professional reference to the interview, but it is not essential, Sayre said.

The $47.25 fee associated with the background check, along with any teaching/ educational aide license fee issued by the Ohio Department of Education, will be reimbursed after completing at least one full day of employment.

Larry Burda, supervisor of facilities, said that the district is working very hard to cover jobs in the buildings.

“I could have three subs today keep busy from now through next fall,” he said. “There is always cleaning that needs to be done.”

There are currently two full-time job openings in the buildings and grounds department, which at full capacity houses 20 employees. The subs help cover those individuals who are off on vacation or out sick.

The buildings and grounds department runs year-round in two shifts – from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for first shift and from 3:00 to 11:30 p.m. for second shift. Instead of working full shifts, however; the district will accommodate all types of schedules, which means that a sub can plug into a shift and work a couple of hours once a week or full shifts five days a week, Burda said.

Substitute bus drivers are also needed. The drivers must acquire a commercial driver’s license (CDL) type B permit, which requires between 40 and 50 hours of training. The preparation includes approximately 16 hours of written classroom work and up to 20-hours of hands on training with an instructor. In addition, individuals must complete other requirements such as a physical and background check. Previously, a new employee was responsible for covering all fees associated with obtaining his or her license, which could cost between $250 and $325, but the district is now offering to cover all of the costs associated with the certification process.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a substitute bus driver in Maumee may call Mary Bottoni, supervisor of transportation and food service, at (419) 893-1392.

The Maumee City Schools Job Fair will take place on Monday, December 6 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Administration Office Building, located at 716 Askin St. For information, please call the district office at (419) 893-3200.