Bratt Salon Welcomes Clients To Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — When Lorine Siefert and Wendy Corley decided to seek out a new location for their growing salon, they searched for two years for the perfect location.

Now at home on West Wayne Street in Maumee, Bratt Salon is welcoming new and returning clientele.

The business, which was originally started by family friend Randy Bratt, welcomed Wendy and Lorine as the owners eight years ago, when Randy announced his impending retirement.

“Randy and I decided that I would take on his clients, but I was very overwhelmed, so I called my friend Wendy, whose style is very similar to mine,” Lorine said. “We have the same work ethic and a lot of the same ideas in our business plan, so we decided to partner together and take over the original spot on Heatherdowns, and eight years later, here we are.”

In 2020, they chose to expand, spending much of their time seeking out a new location, looking for a building that could offer them privacy for clients, but also camaraderie for the staff.

The new location needed space for manicures and pedicures, a shampoo and conditioning treatment space, color bar, spa room, employee space and more in addition to the open salon floor.

Once they found the right home, the duo quickly got to work with their families, renovating and decorating the area.

As the two continued to expand their business, they relied heavily on the advice and support of those around them, they said.

“We would definitely like to thank Randy Bratt for showing us that we can do it, that we have the power and drive to be successful,” Lorine said.

The staff, Wendy added, has also made the transition to a larger space possible.

“Our team is solid,” she said. “We have a phenomenal group. They’re talented, creative, knowledgeable. We’ve created a great little family and we genuinely have fun at work.”

The team of approximately 10 people provides a wide variety of hair, nail, makeup, skin and body services, which are all listed on the website, brattsalon.com.

“We are adding services to our menu regularly,” Wendy said.

It was important to the duo to expand from their original 600-square-foot salon to a full-service business in a sufficiently large enough space to provide more options for clients.

“We wanted to create a space for people to come get pampered and loved on and feel good, so we started to make some changes to our business structure and building the team out,” Wendy said.

Once the two achieved their initial goals at the new West Wayne Street location, they began to find a variety of ways to give back to the community that has supported them significantly throughout this adventure.

Lining the salon’s walls and shelves are several art pieces from local vendors, which encourages support for the greater community.

“All of our art is from Leslie Dietsch of Lost Peninsula Fine Arts,” Wendy noted.

Other items from Clearly Weird, Callisto Terra, Bless This Hot Mess, and Amati Made It, all local vendors, are located at the shop, too.

Supporting local youth sports, schools and other businesses through donating their time and services is important to the two.

“We love to give back to the community because without them, we wouldn’t be here,” Lorine said.

Whether it’s giving back to the team, their families, the community or other local businesses, the two are happy to be doing so in Northwest Ohio.

“We love the Maumee area. We love the community atmosphere. We love how everybody has really come together and supported us,” Lorine said.

Most importantly, though, they’re excited to have a space to really connect with their clients and empower them to feel better both inside and out.

“As I grew older, I realized I could really lift people up in this industry,” Wendy said. “We are there with our clients through the good, the bad, the mundane.”

Bratt Salon is located at 122 W. Wayne St. in Maumee. The salon is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

To schedule an appointment, clients can call (567) 742-7121. More information can also be found at brattsalon.com.