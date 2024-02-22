Braswell Finishes Second At NBC Meet, Leads Maumee Wrestlers

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Six Maumee wrestlers placed in their weight classes as the Panthers finished seventh out of eight teams in the Northern Buckeye Conference tournament.

Maumee scored 62 points as a team. Genoa won its second straight team title with 189 points. Oak Harbor was second with 187.5 points, and Eastwood was third with 112.

Kamari Braswell was the top individual placer for the Panthers, placing second in the 215-pound weight class.

Braswell won his semifinal match over Blake Hernandez of Fostoria, 8-0, and then lost in the championship match to Genoa’s Ethan Crawford with a pin 5 minutes, 57 seconds into the match.

Jayden Gordon placed third at 165. Gordon lost by pin in his quarterfinal match and then went on a three-match winning streak. He won the third-place match over Connor Norton of Eastwood with a 6-2 decision.

Cameron Wilgus also placed third, in the 190-pound class. Wilgus won his quarterfinal match with a pin 30 seconds in. He lost his semifinal match but then won his consolation semifinal and his third-place match, a 10-2 decision over Otsego’s Diego Henderson.

Fourth-place finishers were Felix Bocian at 106, Zach Conrad at 120 and Ramsey Quinn at 285.

Quinn went 2-2 on the day, beating Christian Snipes of Lake with a first-period pin and Sam Wilburn of Rossford with a second-period pin.