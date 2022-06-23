Blush Aesthetics To Collect Clothes For Local Nonprofit

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A local business and nonprofit organization have partnered to bring professional clothing and accessories to those who need them most.

Blush Aesthetics of Perrysburg and The Collective will collect professional clothing, shoes, purses and various accessories at Blush, 7015 Lighthouse Way, Ste. 300, from Tuesday, June 28 to Friday, July 1.

“As part of our mission at Blush, we are very pro-community and we thought this was a wonderful way for us to be able to contribute and help The Collective garner these contributions from the community and be able to distribute them,” Blush Aesthetics owner Erin Hennessey said.

The staff at Blush has done product drives for other organizations be-fore, so a mutual friend connected the Perrysburg med spa to The Collective, thinking it would be a perfect fit.

Ella Knepley, the president of The Collective, was excited for the opportunity to make connections and collect more professional clothing for those in the area trying to further their careers or just entering the workforce.

“A big part of The Collective stems from knowing not everyone has the support that a lot of us have been given in our lives,” Knepley said. “We just really want to help people where we can.”

Putting someone in clothes that fit the environment and the job they want, while also making them feel confident, is a great way to help them get back on their feet or further their career, Knepley said.

Holding clothing drives, like this one with Blush Aesthetics, ensures that everyone who needs it will be able to feel confident and become a little more independent if that’s what they’re after. Knepley wants everyone to feel that way, so she’s pushing for clothing for all people – both men’s and women’s clothing in every size.

“I want anyone that we’re donating to, to feel like it is meant for them,” Knepley said.

The Collective can be found online at thecollectivenonprofit.org and also accepts monetary donations and shipments of donations.

Monetary donations can be made online and those who are unable to make it to the clothing drive can contact Knepley via the website to receive a shipping label for their package. All they have to do is tell her the package dimensions and weight, and she will send a label. Knepley can even arrange donation pickups in parts of the Ohio, Michigan and Indiana region.

“We’re definitely trying to be accommodating because anyone having a donation is a great benefit to us,” Knepley said.

After the clothing drive, Knepley will evaluate the supply of professional clothing and accessories The Collective has received and distribute the donations to jobseekers in need of additional support.

“What we’re really looking to do is help lift these folks up, so we’re collecting men’s and women’s gear – gently used or new,” Hennessey said. “If somebody has things in their closet that have tags on them that they haven’t worn and they aren’t going to wear, this is a great way to unload some of those things and be able to give them to someone who can really use them.”

All gently used or new professional clothing and accessories can be dropped off at Blush Aesthetics at 7015 Lighthouse Way, Ste. 300, in Perrysburg from Tuesday, June 28 to Friday, July 1.